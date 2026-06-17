How to watch Ghana vs Panama in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ghana vs Panama on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ghana vs Panama WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ghana kicks off its 2026 tournament campaign in a crucial opening match against Panama. With formidable opponents like England and Croatia waiting later in the group stage, securing three points is a matter of urgency for the Black Stars. A win here is non-negotiable if they hope to build momentum and create a viable path to the knockout rounds.

For Panama, this fixture represents their best opportunity to secure a positive result in a challenging group. As the clear underdogs, they enter the tournament with immense pressure but also a chance to make a statement. A draw or a shock victory against Ghana would dramatically boost their chances and prove they are here to compete, not just participate.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Ghana presents a tactical puzzle. The team was a force during qualification, winning eight of ten matches and scoring an impressive 2.3 goals per game. However, their pre-tournament form tells a different story, with five losses in their last six friendlies. The return of star forward Antoine Semenyo is a massive boost, and their success will depend on rediscovering that potent attacking chemistry.

Panama, in contrast, built its successful qualifying run on a foundation of defensive discipline, conceding just 0.5 goals per game. They are expected to deploy a low block and a compact 3-4-2-1 formation designed to frustrate Ghana‘s attackers. The key tactical battle will be in the final third: can Ghana’s individual quality break down a well-organized and resolute Panamanian defense?

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The stakes couldn’t be higher for this opening clash. For Ghana, it’s about setting the tone and avoiding a costly slip-up before facing tougher opposition. For Panama, this is their most realistic chance to claim points and defy expectations. Expect a tense affair where Ghana will likely dominate possession while Panama looks to stay organized and exploit any opportunities on the counter.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match marks a historic first, as Ghana and Panama have never faced each other in an international fixture, friendly or competitive. This lack of precedent adds a layer of unpredictability, with no past results or tactical patterns to draw from. Both teams will be analyzing each other with fresh eyes, making the opening phase of the game a critical feeling-out process.

While they haven’t met, both have limited experience against teams from the other’s confederation in this competition. Ghana‘s only previous tournament match against a CONCACAF nation was a 2-1 victory over the USA in 2006, which helped them advance to the Round of 16. This provides a small historical confidence boost.

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Panama’s lone encounter with an African team at this level was a 2-1 group stage loss to Tunisia in 2018. The data is sparse, but it suggests Ghana may have a slight edge based on their past success against CONCACAF opposition. However, with no direct history, current form and on-the-day execution will be the deciding factors.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are heading into their opening match with relatively healthy squads, though Ghana has a minor defensive concern to monitor.

Ghana’s main worry is defender Jerome Opoku, who was substituted with a knock in a recent friendly against Wales. His availability will be assessed, but if he is unable to feature, Abdul Mumin is prepared to step into the backline. The huge news for the Black Stars is the return of star forward Antoine Semenyo, whose presence is vital to their attack.

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Panama receives a boost with the return of veteran midfielder Anibal Godoy. After recovering from a lower-body injury that kept him out of recent matches, he is back in training and expected to be available for selection, adding valuable experience to the center of the park.

Ghana Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Asare; Opoku, Adjetey, Oppong; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo, Mensah; Ayew, Semenyo; Williams

This formation allows Ghana to leverage its attacking talent, with Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew playing in creative roles behind striker Inaki Williams. Thomas Partey will be crucial in controlling the midfield and dictating the tempo of the game.

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Panama Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Mosquera; Ramos, Harvey, Andrade; Murillo, Martinez, Godoy, Davis; Diaz, Rodriguez; Waterman

Panama is expected to mirror Ghana’s formation, focusing on defensive solidity. The three center-backs will form a compact unit, while the wing-backs, Murillo and Davis, will be tasked with providing both defensive cover and width in attack when opportunities arise.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Ghana vs Panama live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

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In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can watch other games from the tournament, as well as leagues and competitions from around the world.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month. This plan provides access to all live sports content, including exclusive matches and original programming.

SEE MORE: Full tournament schedule on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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