‘Play until I’m 80’: Mbappe fires back at critics after breaking France goal record

Kylian Mbappe used his post-match press conference at the New York/New Jersey Stadium to deliver a defiant message to his critics. Having just guided France to a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their 2026 World Cup opener, the newly crowned all-time top scorer for Les Bleus made it clear he is unfazed by outside noise.

The French captain put on a clinic in the second half, scoring a vital brace to rewrite his country’s history books. Yet, it was his post-match comments regarding his public perception that stole the headlines after the final whistle.

When asked by reporters if his record-breaking performance was a statement to silence those who have questioned his recent club form or leadership, Mbappe dismissed the notion entirely.

“I’m not playing for revenge,” Mbappe stated cleanly. “If I wanted to silence all the critics, I have to play until I’m 80 years old.”

The forward emphasized that trying to satisfy every media pundit or fan opinion is an impossible task. Instead, he reinforced that his primary source of motivation comes from the honor of representing his nation on the absolute highest platform.

“I’m only focused on doing my best for my country,” he added, aiming to put any lingering media narratives to rest. “That’s it. Full focus on that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outlasting legends in the record books

After a sluggish, scoreless opening 45 minutes from France, Mbappe unlocked the stubborn Senegalese defense in the 66th minute by converting a sharp through ball from Michael Olise.

While Bradley Barcola added insurance and Senegal pulled one back through Ibrahim Mbaye, Mbappe saved his finest moment for last. In the 97th minute of stoppage time, he unleashed a blistering 30-yard strike past Édouard Mendy to seal the 3-1 scoreline.

The stunning final goal was his 58th for France, officially moving him past Olivier Giroud to become the standalone leading goalscorer in French international soccer history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brace also elevated him past Just Fontaine as France’s highest-ever scorer in World Cups with 14 goals, putting him just two shy of Miroslav Klose’s absolute tournament record of 16.

“Congrats, Kylian, you made it. I’m really happy for him,” Giroud told the BBC. “He deserves it.”

France will look to build on their winning start when they face Iraq in their second Group I match on June 22.