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Why aren’t Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford starting for England vs Croatia at 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Bukayo Saka (L) and Marcus Rashford (R) of England.
© Richard Pelham & Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesBukayo Saka (L) and Marcus Rashford (R) of England.

England opens its 2026 World Cup campaign on Wednesday, June 17, against Croatia in a Group L matchup at AT&T Stadium. When the lineups were released, the omissions of Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford from the starting XI surprised many fans.

Saka is missing the start against Croatia as he continues to recover from a recent injury. The Arsenal winger suffered an Achilles tendon injury two months ago, and head coach Thomas Tuchel chose to bench him to protect his long-term fitness.

Prior to the final pre-tournament friendly against Costa Rica, Tuchel addressed the winger’s physical status: “We still have to take care a little bit about Bukayo, who had an injury in the March camp and carried it through, of course, into his club campaign.

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While Saka played limited second-half minutes against Costa Rica, his lack of peak fitness kept him out of the opening lineup. Instead, Tuchel selected Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke to start on the right wing against Croatian defenders Ivan Perisic and Josko Gvardiol.

Bukayo Saka #7 of England.

Bukayo Saka #7 of England.

Rashford‘s absence from the starting lineup is a tactical decision by Tuchel. The German manager opted to start Anthony Gordon on the left wing and Harry Kane at striker, leaving the Manchester United forward on the bench.

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England vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Harry Kane and Luka Modric start in the 2026 World Cup Group L game

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England vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Harry Kane and Luka Modric start in the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Saka on his fitness

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta strictly managed Saka’s minutes during the final stretch of the Premier League and Champions League campaigns. After sitting out the domestic finale against Crystal Palace, Saka played 83 minutes in the UCL final against PSG, though his physical discomfort persisted.

While insisting he is fit to play, Saka provided an update on his recovery process: “I am feeling a lot better than I did in March, and I’m ready to go. I don’t want to say anything that goes against the manager, but between Mikel and Arsenal’s medical team and England’s medical team, since March, they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team. I am feeling better than I have felt for the last few months. I am ready to go.

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