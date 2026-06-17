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World Cup 2026: What is DR Congo’s current FIFA world ranking?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cedric Bakambu of Congo DR looks on.
© Pau Barrena/Getty ImagesCedric Bakambu of Congo DR looks on.

After 52 years, Democratic Republic of Congo have made a comeback to the 2026 World Cup. While they did not secure a direct spot, they defeated Jamaica in the playoffs, with a goal from Axel Tuanzebe. Even though they are not a top-contender national team, they have been able to shine with a strong defensive solidity and a boost in competitiveness. Following their comeback, they have gained greater recognition, climbing positions in the FIFA World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, DR Congo are ranked 46th with 1,474.43 points. With Portugal as their first opponent, the result could directly affect their position in the standings. After being ranked 133rd in October of 2011, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 28th in July-August of 2017.

DR Congo have improved their FIFA ranking spots, but they remain the second-lowest ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Portugal currently hold the 5th spot with 1767.85 points. Colombia hold the 15th spot in the ranking with 1698.35 points. Finally, Uzbekistan rank as the lowest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 50th spot with 1458.73 points.

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In their second World Cup participation, they aim to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history. However, DR Congo do not possess a particularly strong attacking unit, so Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa will need to step up in that regard. With their main strength lying in defensive solidity, they could pose a major challenge for Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan, targeting a spot as one of the best third-placed teams.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of DR Congo interacts with teammates.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of DR Congo interacts with teammates.

What are DR Congo’s upcoming matches in the 2026 World Cup?

In their debut at the 2026 World Cup, DR Congo face Portugal on June 17 of 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Then, they face Colombia on June 23 June of 2026 at Mexico City Stadium. Concluding their group stage in the tournament, they face Uzbekistan on June 27 of 2026 at Atlanta Stadium. In case they get solid performances, they could even get a spot as the best third-placed teams.

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DR Congo 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

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DR Congo 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

If they manage to deliver solid performances throughout the tournament, they could improve their position in the FIFA World Ranking, but this may also depend on the results of Czechia and Paraguay. However, they could also drop in the rankings if they fail to win any matches in Group K. As they are not considered top contenders, there is little pressure on them to impress, which may lead them to take more tactical risks to reach the knockout stages.

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