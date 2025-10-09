Kylian Mbappe shares bold view on chasing Olivier Giroud’s all-time record with France

Kylian Mbappe has firmly established himself as a pivotal figure in modern soccer, highlighted by his 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph. Since making his debut for France in 2017, this prodigious striker has consistently demonstrated his dazzling talent, emerging as a team leader despite his youth. During the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Mbappe not only dazzled on the pitch but also boldly expressed his ambition to surpass Olivier Giroud’s all-time record with France.

While Thierry Henry, Karim Benzema, and Franck Ribery have all made their mark as exceptional players, none claim the title of France’s all-time leading scorer. Olivier Giroud, with 57 goals in 137 matches, holds that distinction, achieving an average of 0.42 goals per game despite facing persistent criticism from fans. Now, Kylian Mbappe confidently eyes this record, aiming to surpass Giroud’s remarkable achievement.

“I’m not breaking any taboos when I say I can score goals against anyone… I think I’ll beat [Giroud], but when, I don’t know. Maybe tomorrow, who knows? Maybe later. It’s something that will come naturally and I’ll move on from there,” Kylian Mbappe said at the latest press conference.

Kylian Mbappe, still in the early stages of his career, has already cemented his place among France’s greatest scorers. Remarkably, in just 92 appearances, the prolific striker has netted 52 goals, ranking second on the all-time list despite having played the fewest games among the top five. With his relentless scoring ability, Mbappe seems poised to soon overtake Giroud, potentially claiming the title of France’s all-time leading scorer.

Olivier Giroud of France celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.

How does the current top 5 all-time leading goal scorers in France look?

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe lead France’s all-time scoring charts, underscoring their already legendary status. While icons like Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema have left indelible marks on French football history, they surprisingly do not feature in the top five. Currently, only three players from this elite group remain active, with Mbappe as the sole member who continues to don the national jersey, as the others have retired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also France star sends defiant message to Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘They don’t scare us’