Is Harry Kane playing? England vs Croatia projected lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group L match

England and Croatia face each other in their 2026 World Cup debut, aiming for the first win of Group L. As both national teams are highly dominant, the match is expected to be very competitive, with the midfield likely to be the main focus. Against this backdrop, head coach Thomas Tuchel could place all his hopes on Harry Kane’s goal-scoring power. For this reason, fans are closely watching the status of the 32-year-old striker.

Harry Kane is expected to start in England’s opening match vs Croatia. Being in peak physical condition, head coach Thomas Tuchel would look to take advantage of his strong form, as he comes from excelling at Bayern Munich. Beyond his goal-scoring power, the 32-year-old striker is key to the collective structure, as he is capable of creating chances for his teammates and enhancing their overall performance.

Alongside Kane, Tuchel could opt for Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the wings, looking to exploit Croatia’s defensive line. In addition, Jude Bellingham is expected to start as the attacking midfielder, playing a key role in covering the attacking phase when Harry drops into midfield. Moreover, the duo of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson is set to help cut off the opposition’s progression, with Nico O’Reilly potentially contributing from the left-back position.

Led by Luka Modrić, Croatia will make their 2026 World Cup debut. Head coach Zlatko Dalić has managed to rebuild the squad, betting on players such as Martin Baturina and Petar Sučić. In addition, the wing-backs will look to take advantage of England’s high press, giving prominence to Josip Stanišić. Against the opponent’s offensive power, Joško Gvardiol and Luka Vušković are expected to be key, with their physical strength and solidity.

Luka Modric of Croatia is challenged by Jordan Henderson of England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England predicted lineup vs Croatia

After finishing unbeaten in the UEFA qualifiers, England arrive as clear favorites to beat Croatia. Head coach Thomas Tuchel could rely on Harry Kane to boost the attacking output. In addition, the midfield will look to generate numerical superiority, with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson. However, Gordon and Saka on the wings would be key to breaking through the opposition’s defense and scoring goals.

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see also Harry Kane poised to break Gary Lineker’s legendary World Cup goal scoring record with England

With this in mind, England could lineup as follows: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Croatia predicted lineup vs England

Croatia have managed to remain a highly competitive national team. Head coach Zlatko Dalić could keep Luka Modrić as a starter, in a more advanced role as a free attacking midfielder. Supporting the midfield, Mateo Kovačić, Petar Sučić and Martin Baturina could emerge as key players. In addition, Joško Gvardiol and Luka Vušković would be the leaders of the defense, looking to stop Harry Kane’s scoring threat and England’s attacking power.

Considering this, Croatia could play as follows: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Šutalo, Luka Vušković, Josko Gvardiol; Josip Stanišić, Petar Sucic, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric, Martin Baturina, Petar Musa.

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