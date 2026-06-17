Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal in 2026 World Cup Group K opening game

The wait is over as Portugal begins its 2026 World Cup journey against DR Congo in Houston, and all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make his historic sixth World Cup appearance. Portugal enters the tournament as one of the favorites to progress from Group K, while DR Congo returns to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time in 52 years, hoping to make a memorable statement in its opening match.

Portugal is still searching for its first-ever World Cup title, and Roberto Martinez’s side arrives in strong form after a series of encouraging results in the build-up to the tournament. A victory would immediately place Portugal in a strong position in a group that also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan.

While Portugal enters as the clear favorite, DR Congo has shown resilience throughout its qualification journey and should not be underestimated. The Leopards will look to stay compact defensively and threaten on the counterattack as they aim to pull off one of the tournament’s early surprises.

Portugal is expected to field a star-studded lineup led by Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his remarkable international goal tally, while Fernandes and Vitinha are set to provide creativity from midfield. DR Congo, meanwhile, will rely heavily on the pace of Wissa and the goalscoring instincts of Bakambu.