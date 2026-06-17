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Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal in 2026 World Cup Group K opening game

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Meschack Elia of Congo DR.
© Alex Grimm/Simon Barber/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Meschack Elia of Congo DR.

The wait is over as Portugal begins its 2026 World Cup journey against DR Congo in Houston, and all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make his historic sixth World Cup appearance. Portugal enters the tournament as one of the favorites to progress from Group K, while DR Congo returns to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time in 52 years, hoping to make a memorable statement in its opening match.

Portugal is still searching for its first-ever World Cup title, and Roberto Martinez’s side arrives in strong form after a series of encouraging results in the build-up to the tournament. A victory would immediately place Portugal in a strong position in a group that also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan.

While Portugal enters as the clear favorite, DR Congo has shown resilience throughout its qualification journey and should not be underestimated. The Leopards will look to stay compact defensively and threaten on the counterattack as they aim to pull off one of the tournament’s early surprises.

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Portugal is expected to field a star-studded lineup led by Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his remarkable international goal tally, while Fernandes and Vitinha are set to provide creativity from midfield. DR Congo, meanwhile, will rely heavily on the pace of Wissa and the goalscoring instincts of Bakambu.

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Where will Portugal vs DR Congo be played?

The match between Portugal and DR Congo will be played at Houston Stadium in Texas, United States, a modern venue known for hosting major international sporting events and large-scale soccer fixtures.

Opened in 2002 and boasting a capacity of 72,220, the multi-purpose venue is a massive fixture in American sports, serving as the home field for the NFL's Houston Texans and the world-famous Houston Rodeo.

With a strong soccer pedigree that includes previously hosting the 2016 Copa America Centenario and the MLS All-Star game, Houston Stadium is slated to host a total of seven matches throughout the 2026 World Cup tournament.

houston stadium nrg

General view inside the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR

Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal?

Ruben Dias of Portugal during the International Friendly match.

Ruben Dias of Portugal during the International Friendly match.

Portugal's starting lineup confirmed!

Head coach Roberto Martinez confirmed the 11 players who'll start the game against DR Congo:

Formation: 4-4-2

GK: Diogo Costa

DEF: João Cancelo, Tomás Araújo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes

MID: João Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

ATT: Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto

DR Congo's starting lineup confirmed!

Head coach Sebastien Desabre confirmed the 11 players who'll start the game against Portugal:

Formation: 5-3-2

GK: Lionel Mpasi

DEF: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Inonga Baka Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku

MID: Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Noah Sadiki Mukau

ATT: Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu

Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Portugal and DR Congo will kick off at 1:00 PM (ET). You can watch this 2026 World Cup Group K game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV.

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Portugal and DR Congo begin their Group K journey

Portugal and DR Congo get their Group K campaign underway as both national teams begin their quest for a place in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage. Portugal enters the match as the group favorite, chasing a winning start behind captain Cristiano Ronaldo, while DR Congo returns to the World Cup after a 52-year absence and will be eager to make an immediate impact with a positive result in its tournament opener.

Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you live updates, key moments, goals, and reaction from Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal vs DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Group K match?

Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal vs DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Group K match?

Coming off their triumph as 2025 UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup as clear favourites. They face DR Congo today in their opening Group K match. However, head coach Roberto Martínez will be without Rúben Dias.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Portugal vs DR Congo confirmed lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Portugal vs DR Congo confirmed lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

With expectations rising around one of the tournament favorites, supporters are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the lineup for a match that could set the tone for the entire campaign.

World Cup 2026: What is DR Congo’s current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is DR Congo’s current FIFA world ranking?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo managed to return to the World Cup after 52 years, qualifying for the 2026 edition. With this, they will have the opportunity to climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking.

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Portugal will face off against DR Congo in Matchday 1 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

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