Why is Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane wearing a mask at the 2026 World Cup?

Luca Zidane has solidified his status as the undisputed No. 1 for the Algeria national team over the last few years, playing a crucial role in anchoring the African side’s journey to the 2026 World Cup. However, tournament onlookers will quickly notice a unique piece of gear on the pitch, as the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane is required to wear a specialized protective face mask throughout the competition.

The protective hardware is a direct response to a severe facial injury, deployed to safeguard a fragile recovery area from any further on-field trauma. While playing for Spanish club Granada back in late April, the 28-year-old goalkeeper endured a devastating aerial collision during a match against Almeria, resulting in a fractured jaw, a fractured chin, and a severe concussion.

The injury sidelined Zidane for the remainder of Granada’s domestic campaign, putting his World Cup aspirations in serious jeopardy as the summer approached. Ultimately, Zidane and his medical team opt out of an immediate, season-ending surgery in order to keep his roster dreams alive, clearing the way for him to start for Algeria with the caveat of wearing the rigid mask.

Speaking to reporters in the buildup to North America, the shot-stopper expressed relief regarding his dramatic race against time: “I’m doing well, I don’t have any pain anymore. The surgery went well and five weeks have passed now. I returned to training on the pitch two weeks ago and I’m very happy.”

Wout Weghorst of Netherlands chases Goalkeeper, Luca Zidane of Algeria.

How Luca Zidane bypassed France to represent Algeria

While his iconic father paved the way for Luca to develop inside Real Madrid’s famed La Fabrica academy, leading to several appearances for France at the youth international levels, his senior career took a different path. Because he never made a competitive senior appearance for the French national team, the Marseille-born keeper remained eligible to test the waters of a dual-nationality switch.

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Holding triple citizenship, French by birth, Spanish through his mother, and Algerian through his paternal lineage, Zidane ultimately chose to honor his grandparents, who originally emigrated from Algeria to France. Harnessing those ancestral roots, he filed an official change-of-federation request with FIFA, receiving the formal green light in September 2025 to permanently defend the colors of Les Fennecs.