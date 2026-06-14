Netherlands vs Japan LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group F game

Netherlands face Japan in their 2026 World Cup debut, looking to become at the top of Group F. Ronald Koeman’s team has proven to be one of the most consistent and dangerous sides in attack, making them favorites. On the other hand, Hajime Moriyasu’s team arrives with numerous absences, but their offensive and precise style of play makes them dangerous. With this in mind, the match is expected to be highly competitive for both sides.

After the injuries to Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo, and Takumi Minamino, Japan arrive at the 2026 World Cup significantly weakened. However, head coach Hajime Moriyasu has players such as Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda who can make the difference against the Netherlands. In addition, the attacking wing-backs could be key to breaking the opposition’s defensive line, so they are expected to shine.

Being one of the most complete national teams, Netherlands are a clear candidate not only to win the match but also to win the 2026 World Cup. With an ideal mix of experience and youth, they have the chance to impose a highly successful rhythm. In addition, they shine through their style of play, which seeks to dominate possession. However, the major challenge is to shine in front of goal, as they must be effective.