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Why is Takefusa Kubo not playing for Japan against Sweden at the 2026 World Cup?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Kubo isn't ready to return
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesKubo isn't ready to return

After just one match at the 2026 World Cup, Japan have already had to deal with an injury concern, as Takefusa Kubo is not playing against Sweden after also missing the victory over Tunisia.

The reason Kubo is out of the lineup is a knee injury he sustained in Japan’s draw against the Netherlands, when he had to leave the field in the 75th minute because he could not continue.

While Kubo has not been ruled out for the rest of the competition, his chances of returning are diminishing as the level of the opponents increases. The attacking midfielder will not be on the bench either.

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Hajime Moriyasu on the group

A place in the next round is not secured for any of these teams, but Japan are certainly close with their 4 points. For Hajime Moriyasu, this match is of great importance because Japan are not only looking to finish in the top two spots in the group.

Moriyasu wants to win the group (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Moriyasu wants to win the group (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The manager explained in his press conference how important it would be for Japan to win the group. Not only would it allow them to avoid Brazil, but it would also mean returning to a city like Monterrey, which they already know.

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Japan vs Sweden: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F game

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Japan vs Sweden: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F game

Moriyasu said: “We had a pre-tournament training camp there, we played against Tunisia there, and the players have already experienced the atmosphere of the stadium as well as the pitch conditions and how the venue works. So being able to play in a place we’re already familiar with is definitely an advantage.”

Moriyasu on Sweden

Sweden’s performances have been very different in their two matches, first winning 5-1 against Tunisia before losing 5-1 to the Netherlands. Even with the issues they have shown, Moriyasu sees a strong opponent in front of Japan.

Moriyasu said: “Sweden are a very strong side. They’re solid in defense and quick in attack. It won’t be an easy match. First and foremost, we need to focus on winning. I hope our defenders enjoy coming up against world-class strikers like Isak and Gyökeres.”

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