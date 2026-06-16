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Why isn’t Julian Alvarez starting for Argentina vs Algeria at 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Julian Alvarez of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Argentina.

Argentina faces Argelia for its 2026 World Cup opener in North America, launching its quest to become just the third nation in history to retain the global crown. While Lionel Scaloni has his heavy hitters locked into the squad, tactical adjustments have modified the frontline for the opener, leaving Julian Alvarez on the bench.

The decision to omit Alvarez from the starting lineup is purely a physical precaution rather than a tactical pivot. The forward has only just recovered from a lingering left ankle sprain that heavily restricted his preparation over the final weeks of the club campaign.

Rather than risking a premature setback in the grueling tournament opener, Scaloni and his medical staff elected to protect the forward. Alvarez recently underwent a specialized platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment—a regenerative procedure utilizing his own blood to accelerate tissue healing.

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While he has technically been cleared to feature, he will begin the match as a second-half weapon, paving the way for an explosive attacking trident featuring Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez, and the legendary Lionel Messi, who is notably set to make his historic 200th international appearance.

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Argentina lineup to face Algeria

Beyond the forward line, Argentina‘s coaching staff had to navigate an important absence at left-back. Nicolas Tagliafico suffered a torn soleus (calf) muscle during camp and has been ruled out for the opening two fixtures of the group stage. Consequently, Facundo Medina will handle the left flank.

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On a positive note, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez is completely healthy and will start in goal tonight, having fully recovered from a fractured finger on his right hand.

Argentina’s starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cuti Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.

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