Uzbekistan vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group K game

Uzbekistan and Colombia are set to make their 2026 World Cup debuts at the historic Mexico City Stadium, closing out Matchday 1 for Group K with a golden opportunity on the line. Solitary possession of the top spot in the group is up for grabs following a hard-fought 1-1 draw between Portugal and the DR Congo.

For Uzbekistan, the opening whistle represents a historic milestone, marking their absolute debut in World Cup history as they officially become the first nation from Central Asia to compete on soccer’s biggest stage.

Across the pitch, the fixture carries immense emotional weight for Colombia as well. Los Cafeteros are finally making their return to World Cup competition after an eight-year drought, having endured the heartbreak of missing out on Qatar 2022 altogether.