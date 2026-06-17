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Uzbekistan vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group K game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan and James Rodriguez of Colombia.
© Getty ImagesEldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan and James Rodriguez of Colombia.

Uzbekistan and Colombia are set to make their 2026 World Cup debuts at the historic Mexico City Stadium, closing out Matchday 1 for Group K with a golden opportunity on the line. Solitary possession of the top spot in the group is up for grabs following a hard-fought 1-1 draw between Portugal and the DR Congo.

For Uzbekistan, the opening whistle represents a historic milestone, marking their absolute debut in World Cup history as they officially become the first nation from Central Asia to compete on soccer’s biggest stage.

Across the pitch, the fixture carries immense emotional weight for Colombia as well. Los Cafeteros are finally making their return to World Cup competition after an eight-year drought, having endured the heartbreak of missing out on Qatar 2022 altogether.

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Playing for a spot at the top of the standings

Following the surprising 1-1 draw between Portugal and DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia have a golden opportunity to finish Matchday 1 as the sole leaders of the group.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Mexio City Stadium!

Uzbekistan lineup cofirmed!

Uzbekistan’s starting XI: Utkir Yusupov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev; Behruzjon Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, Eldor Shomurodov.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Uzbekistan vs Colombia will get underway at Mexico City Stadium at 10:00 PM (ET).

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV are the options to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia in the USA.

Colombia lineup confirmed!

Colombia’s starting XI: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Davinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Suárez, Luis Díaz.

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Uzbekistan and Colombia clash in a 2026 World Cup Group K game

Welcome to World Soccer Talk's live blog! Uzbekistan and Colombia clash at Mexico City Stadium for 2026 World Cup Matchday 1 of Group K.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

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