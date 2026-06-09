Atlético Madrid reject Real Madrid’s €150M offer for Julián Álvarez: How much is his release clause?

Julián Álvarez has managed to remain one of Atlético Madrid’s best strikers. However, he appears open to leaving the club in the summer of 2026, with Barcelona being his main suitor after already submitting a formal offer. Nevertheless, Real Madrid have officially announced their entry into the race for his signing, offering €150 million. Despite the offer, Los Colchoneros rejected the offer, referring to his release clause.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julián Álvarez. After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause,” posted on their website.

Despite this being a record fee for Atlético Madrid, they have decided not to negotiate any transfer involving Julián Álvarez. However, they have left the door open for the Argentine striker’s departure through the payment of his €500 million release clause. While Los Blancos were looking to strengthen their attack, they could decide against paying it, as it would be a highly prohibitive figure for their finances.

Unlike Barcelona, Real Madrid have no urgency to sign Julián Álvarez, as they already have Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé in attack. Therefore, they are unlikely to continue pursuing his signing, as Atlético Madrid are only referring interested clubs to his extremely high release clause. In addition, the arrival of the Argentine striker could push the Frenchman back to the left wing, leaving no place for the Brazilian left-winger.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring against Arsenal.

Julián Álvarez to Barcelona may be endangered by Real Madrid offer

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Julián Álvarez has reportedly made a move to Barcelona his priority. To make this happen, the Blaugrana have supposedly submitted a €100 million offer to Atlético Madrid. Although the Argentine striker appeared destined to join Hansi Flick’s team, Real Madrid offer could complicate his arrival to the Blaugranas, setting a higher transfer fee.

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After rejecting a €150 million offer from Los Blancos, Los Colchoneros appear determined to reject any bid below that amount. In addition, the Blaugranas are reportedly unwilling to submit an offer higher than €120 million, meaning that only pressure from Julián could pave the way for a move. However, the Argentine striker remains under contract with Atlético Madrid until 2030, meaning he would have to continue with the club.