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Lionel Messi’s possible red card explained by Thierry Henry in World Cup controversy

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi was defended by Henry for his play against Algeria
© Michael Steele/Getty Images Dominic Lipinski/Getty ImagesMessi was defended by Henry for his play against Algeria

Argentina and Lionel Messi got off to a brilliant start at the 2026 World Cup, as the forward scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria that sent his team to the top of the group. Still, one play in the match led some people to believe he should have been shown a red card, albeit without Thierry Henry‘s agreement.

Henry said: “I’ve seen a lot of people say it should have been a red card, but for me, intent is very important when properly analyzing these situations. Watching it again, it’s clear that Messi is focused on the ball and trying to make a play, with no intention of hurting anyone. Yes, there is contact. Yes, it looks bad. But not every hard challenge is a red card.”

The play that sparked the controversy came in the 30th minute of the first half, when Messi tripped Aissa Mendi from behind while pressing. In the action, the forward hit the defender’s calf with his cleats.

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Henry on VAR

These players know each other very well. Henry not only played alongside Messi at Barcelona, but they were also Champions League winners in 2009 under Pep Guardiola.

Messi scored a hat trick (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Messi scored a hat trick (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Part of the debate came from a still image showing Messi’s foot striking the calf in a high area, which fueled reactions from fans. Many also felt VAR should have reviewed the play for longer.

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Henry said: “That is precisely why VAR exists: to slow the action down and determine whether there was malicious intent or serious foul play. The referees reviewed it carefully and ultimately did not even believe it warranted a yellow card.”

Henry on the reactions

The play became a bigger talking point because of the player involved. If another player had committed the foul, the debate likely would not have lasted this long. The former France forward, who won the tournament in 1998, believes Messi being at the center of it made the issue bigger than it should have been.

Henry said: “People are reacting because it was Messi. If it had been another player, I don’t think there would have been this much controversy. For me, it was accidental, unfortunate, and nothing more. Football is a contact sport, and sometimes incidents look much worse in real time than they actually are.”

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