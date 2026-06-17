Why isn’t Adalberto Carrasquilla starting for Panama vs Ghana at 2026 World Cup?

This World Cup debut will not feature Panama’s ideal lineup against Ghana, as Adalberto Carrasquilla is not starting in today’s match.

The reason Carrasquilla is out of the lineup is that he is still recovering from a muscle injury he suffered a few weeks ago. The left abductor tear came in the Liga MX final on May 25, when Pumas lost to Cruz Azul.

Even if Carrasquilla is not available from the start in this important match for Thomas Christiansen, the expectation is that the midfielder could come off the bench if the team needs him.

Carrasquilla’s importance

Even if Carrasquilla does not have a long club résumé, he does have plenty of experience. The 27-year-old began at Tauro in Panama before moving to Cartagena, where the most important transfers in his career later followed.

Carrasquilla got injured playing for Pumas in May (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

His next step came when his career took off after he was initially loaned to Houston Dynamo, where he stayed longer. The following move was another important jump in level when he joined his current club.

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Carrasquilla’s biggest asset for this team may be the international experience that not many players can match. The midfielder’s 73 appearances for his country could be missed in this tournament if he is not able to play regularly.

Panama’s matches

After the match against Ghana, which closes the first fixture in Group L following England’s 4-2 victory over Croatia, Panama will face Croatia on June 23 before playing England on June 27.