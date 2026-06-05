Lamine Yamal post by Atletico Madrid sparks response from Barcelona acting president Rafael Yuste

The saga between these clubs for Julian Alvarez continued last week in an expected way as Atletico Madrid published a photo of Lamine Yamal wearing their jersey next to a fake low offer. This wasn’t taken lightly by Barcelona, which responded with their acting president Rafael Yuste on Friday.

Yuste said: “Atlético de Madrid’s posts? I thought they were in very bad taste. We have a very clear way of acting as a club. I believe education comes above everything, and therefore we must continue giving an example, from the president to the last member of the board.”

In the posts of the matter, Atletico Madrid joked they offered “4 tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert, an annual subscription to ABC, and a bag of sunflower seeds” for the right winger after what they considered a low offer for Alvarez. They also made similar posts involving Pedri and Raphinha.

Yuste on Alvarez

The reported offer from Barcelona was 100 million euros, according to Marca. Even if this may not be enough for Atletico Madrid, it wasn’t a disrespectful one. However, they responded to all the pressure they think is being put on them claiming they have been “suffering a smear campaign against one of our players”.

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Purchasing a forward seems to be the priority for Barcelona in this transfer window after the void left by Robert Lewandowski, who’s replacement solution isn’t being commanded by the acting president.

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Yuste said when asked about the possible arrival of the Argentine forward: “Deco is managing the sporting plans very well, and we want him to continue with this great work he has been doing.”

Yuste’s role

While Yuste remains in one of the highest ranks in the club’s organization, he’s only the acting president, so it makes total sense he isn’t following these types of negotiations firsthand as he must take a back seat to Joan Laporta. The winner of the elections has a date to officially become the president of Barcelona on July 1.