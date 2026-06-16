Messi’s Argentina begins World Cup title defense: Who was the last back-to-back champion?

Lionel Messi is headed to a record-breaking sixth career World Cup, but 2026 brings uncharted territory. For the first time, he carries the immense weight of defending the crown Argentina won back in 2022. While the Albiceleste enter the tournament as heavy betting favorites, history is working against them: only an elite, microscopic tier of footballing nations have ever managed to win back-to-back titles.

On Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup this Tuesday, June 16, Argentina formally kicks off its campaign against Algeria. The reigning champions enter the match nursing several key injuries, none more devastating than star forward Julian Alvarez, while defender Marcos Senesi was a late addition to the roster to replace the injured Leonardo Balerdi.

Messi’s path forward features a Matchday 2 clash against Austria on Monday, June 22, before wrapping up group play against tournament debutants Jordan on Saturday, June 27. Should they top Group G, the Albiceleste would face the runner-up of Group H—a brutal crossover that could potentially draw a powerhouse like Spain or Uruguay in the Round of 32, ensuring a treacherous road if they hope to pull off the repeat.

Last back-to-back World Cup champion

The last national team to successfully defend its World Cup title was Brazil, a historic feat that has incredibly gone unmatched for 64 years. In Sweden 1958, a 17-year-old Pele famously took the world by storm, scoring in the final to claim the trophy over the hosts in a 5-2 rout. Four years later at Chile 1962, Pele was hobbled by an early injury, but the Selecao still rallied to hoist the world championship once again.

FIFA World Cup Trophy.

In fact, the consecutive-title club is the most exclusive fraternity in international sports. The only country outside of Brazil to secure back-to-back World Cups is Italy, who actually became the first nation to achieve the milestone with triumphs in the 1934 and 1938 tournaments.

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Since Brazil’s historic repeat in 1962, 15 iterations of the tournament have come and gone with the feat remaining completely untouched. That doesn’t mean dominant teams haven’t come agonizingly close, however; several heavyweights marched all the way to the precipice of a repeat before falling at the final hurdle.

Brazil itself missed out on what would have been a staggering three-peat. After capturing the title in 1994, they reached the final again at France 1998, only to be thoroughly dismantled 3-0 by the host nation, spoiling both the repeat and their eventual 2002 championship run.

The most recent heartbreak belongs to France. After conquering the world in Russia in 2018, Les Bleus stormed back to the final at Qatar 2022, only to lose a thrilling, breathless penalty shootout to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

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Argentina has also stared down this exact historical ghost before, meeting the same tragic fate. Driven by the sheer brilliance of Diego Maradona, Argentina captured its second star in 1986 and pushed all the way to the final at Italia ’90, only to suffer a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to West Germany. Now, Messi and company get their shot at breaking soccer’s modern 64-year curse.