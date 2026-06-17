World Cup 2026: What is Uzbekistan’s current FIFA world ranking?

The 2026 World Cup will see Uzbekistan make its first-ever appearance in tournament history. Sitting at No. 50 in the current FIFA world rankings, the debutants face a grueling baptism of fire in a highly competitive Group K alongside powerhouse Portugal (No. 5), Colombia (No. 13), and DR Congo (No. 46).

Uzbekistan will launch its dream campaign at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca against Colombia. The opening whistle will instantly stand as the single most significant milestone in the country’s soccer folklore, as they officially become the first nation from Central Asia to compete on the World Cup stage.

The White Wolves successfully exorcised over three decades of qualification heartbreaks, relying on a rock-solid structural foundation that sealed their ticket to North America a year ago.

Anchored by Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Başakşehir forward Eldor Shomurodov, the Uzbek national team relies heavily on cohesive, disciplined teamwork rather than individual brilliance. This collective synergy was exactly what allowed them to punch their ticket to North America well ahead of schedule.

Abdukodir Khusanov of Uzbekistan. (Getty Images)

How Uzbekistan qualified for the 2026 World Cup

For the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup, the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) was allotted six direct qualification spots, alongside one inter-confederation playoff berth. The six automatic tickets were awarded to the teams finishing first and second in each of the three groups during Phase 3 of qualifying.

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Uzbekistan’s road to history began in Phase 2, bypassing the opening round reserved for lower-ranked nations. In Phase 2, they went toe-to-toe with Asian heavyweights Iran, finishing level on 14 points at the top of Group E to comfortably cruise into the final phase.

In the definitive Phase 3, the top two teams in each group punched their ticket across the globe. Drawn together again in Group A, Iran and Uzbekistan dominated the field to secure their 2026 World Cup spots early—Iran topped the group with 23 points, while a relentless Uzbekistan side pushed them all the way to finish a close second with 21 points.