Julian Alvarez reportedly angry with Atletico Madrid due to club ignoring Barcelona’s formal offer

With the 2026 World Cup just days away from kickoff, Argentina forward Julian Alvarez finds himself at the center of a turbulent transfer tug-of-war between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as the Catalan giants push heavily to secure his services for next season.

Adding fuel to the fire, Barcelona formally submitted a $116 million bid to Atletico Madrid to land the Argentine striker. However, the capital club has completely refused to issue an official response.

According to a report from ESPN’s Argentine insider Leo Paradizo, who is currently embedded in Kansas City covering Argentina’s World Cup training camp, Atletico Madrid’s total silence has left Alvarez really angry.

Paradizo reports that the forward is deeply upset by the club’s overall approach throughout these negotiations—including Atletico’s mocking, ironic posts on social media and their stubborn unwillingness to cooperate with his desire to leave.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Fortunately for Alvarez, manager Diego “Cholo” Simeone is reportedly open to letting the striker depart. True to his long-standing management philosophy, Simeone refuses to keep players in his squad who are no longer fully committed to his tactical project.

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see also Julian Alvarez reportedly undergoes special regenerative treatment in Argentina to recover from injury ahead of 2026 World Cup

Alvarez reportedly feeling ‘mistreated’ by club officials

The ESPN reporter further revealed that Alvarez’s frustration goes far deeper than a stalled transfer, with the player reportedly feeling completely mistreated by his club’s administration.

The rift initially widened at the end of the domestic season, when Alvarez made a massive physical sacrifice to play through the pain barrier in the second leg of Atletico‘s crucial UEFA Champions League semifinal against Arsenal. The forward required localized injections to numb his pain just to take the pitch, but he was physically uncomfortable and ultimately had to be substituted after 59 minutes.

Paradizo reports that immediately after the domestic campaign ended, Alvarez flew straight to the United States to join Argentina’s World Cup camp. In the days following his departure, absolutely nobody from Atletico Madrid’s executive board or staff reached out to ask how he was doing, check on his recovery, or even say goodbye.

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While his next destination remains up in the air, the internal breakdown makes it increasingly clear that Julian Alvarez is set to leave Atletico Madrid following the World Cup. Whether he forces a move to stay in Spain with Barcelona, or explores emerging fallback options in England and France, his time under Simeone appears to be coming to an end.