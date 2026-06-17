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Why Thomas Partey is missing the 2026 World Cup for Ghana

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Thomas Partey of Ghana.
© Getty ImagesThomas Partey of Ghana.

Ghana enters its 2026 World Cup campaign in North America with massive aspirations, but Carlos Queiroz’s side will have to navigate its highly anticipated Group L opener without Thomas Partey.

In a shocking, non-tactical development on the eve of the tournament, the veteran midfielder has been officially ruled out of Ghana‘s opening match against Panama in Toronto.

While the 33-year-old Villarreal midfielder was named to the final 26-man roster and spent the preliminary training camp with the squad in Boston, his absence stems entirely from a legal issue with the Canadian government.

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Canadian Justice Roger Lafrenière officially rejected an emergency application from Partey’s legal team attempting to temporarily override a decision by immigration officials. The government had previously denied Partey a Temporary Resident Visa to enter the country.

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The experienced midfielder will attempt to join the squad for their upcoming Group L fixtures against England and Croatia—both of which are set to be played in the United States—provided that government authorities clear his travel.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Official FIFA statement on the Thomas Partey case

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government,” the official statement read.

FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country,” it concluded.

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