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Brazil legend Ronaldo hails Lionel Messi after World Cup hat trick: ‘It’s time to accept he’s the GOAT’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario (R).
© Marcelo Endelli & Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario (R).

Lionel Messi immediately captured global sports headlines following another historic night on the pitch, netting his first career World Cup hat trick against Algeria in Argentina’s Group J opener. In a massive ultimate show of respect between icons, Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario highly praised the forward, stating that it is officially time for the world to recognize the Argentine as the greatest of all time.

Beginning their highly anticipated title defense, Argentina entered the match with all eyes fixed on Messi, who prepared for the tournament in MLS with Inter Miami. Despite dealing with a minor hamstring issue in the buildup, the 38-year-old captain delivered a masterclass performance to secure the victory, drawing level with Miroslav Klose at 16 career goals to share the tournament’s all-time scoring record.

In conversations with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo spoke openly about the legendary forward’s enduring impact on the international stage: “Every time Messi steps onto the pitch, everything becomes historic and elegant. It is time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that he is the greatest player of all time.

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The former Brazilian striker concluded his thoughts by emphasizing how Messi continuously silences his critics during major tournaments. “He continues to deliver an exceptional performance every season, and yet, at the World Cup, there are still doubts about him. It is an unforgettable and historic night that will remain forever in the history books,” Ronaldo said.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Messi’s recognition of Ronaldo Nazario

Entering the tournament opener with 13 career World Cup tallies, Messi’s clinical three-goal performance instantly vaulted him into a tie with Klose for the most goals in tournament history. In the process, the Argentine captain leapfrogged several icons on the all-time list, including Just Fontaine, Gerd Muller, and Ronaldo himself, who previously sat in sole possession of second place with 15 goals.

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During his postgame press conference, Messi expressed deep humility regarding the goalscoring milestone and made sure to share a mutual sign of respect with the Brazilian legend: “It is an honor to be up there, because of what it means. To be alongside Klose, those who are there. In the end, it’s just statistics and nothing more. Ronaldo (Nazario), from what I’ve seen, is one of the greatest, and he isn’t first.

While only 17 years old, Ronaldo was a member of the iconic 1994 Brazil squad that lifted the trophy before later anchoring the national team during their 1998 runner-up finish and their historic 2002 championship run. Boasting one World Cup title from his legendary 2022 run in Qatar, Messi will have one final opportunity in North America to match the Brazilian striker’s tally of two tournament championships.

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