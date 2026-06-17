Is James Rodriguez playing? Uzbekistan vs Colombia confirmed lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

Colombia makes its highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut against Uzbekistan in Group K action at the historic Estadio Azteca. James Rodriguez will start under the bright lights for Los Cafeteros, anchoring the attack as the South American giants look to kick off their tournament with an emphatic statement.

For Colombia, this opening whistle brings a deeply therapeutic end to an agonizing eight-year World Cup absence. Having completely processed the missing out on Qatar, Nestor Lorenzo’s squad arrives in North America burdened with high expectations. Their benchmark remains the unforgettable Brazil 2014 campaign, where they captivated the globe en route to a historic quarterfinal run.

Across the pitch, the reality is entirely unprecedented. For Uzbekistan, the opening whistle will instantly become the single most significant milestone in the country’s soccer folklore, as they officially become the first-ever nation from Central Asia to compete in a FIFA World Cup.

The White Wolves successfully exorcised over three decades of qualification heartbreaks, relying on a rock-solid structural foundation that sealed their ticket to North America a year ago with a memorable, hard-fought goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates.

Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Colombia confirmed lineup

Néstor Lorenzo has a completely healthy squad at his disposal. Striker Jhon Córdoba has officially overcome the knee discomfort that limited him early in training camp, meaning he will be available to feature if called upon.

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Colombia’s confirmed lineup: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Davinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Suárez, Luis Díaz.

Uzbekistan confirmed lineup

For this historic tournament debut, Uzbekistan’s manager—Italian icon and 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro—boasts a fully fit squad with zero injury concerns.

Uzbekistan’s confirmed lineup: Utkir Yusupov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev; Behruzjon Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, Eldor Shomurodov.

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