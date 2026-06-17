Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Is James Rodriguez playing? Uzbekistan vs Colombia confirmed lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
James Rodriguez of Colombia.
© Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia.

Colombia makes its highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut against Uzbekistan in Group K action at the historic Estadio Azteca. James Rodriguez will start under the bright lights for Los Cafeteros, anchoring the attack as the South American giants look to kick off their tournament with an emphatic statement.

For Colombia, this opening whistle brings a deeply therapeutic end to an agonizing eight-year World Cup absence. Having completely processed the missing out on Qatar, Nestor Lorenzo’s squad arrives in North America burdened with high expectations. Their benchmark remains the unforgettable Brazil 2014 campaign, where they captivated the globe en route to a historic quarterfinal run.

Across the pitch, the reality is entirely unprecedented. For Uzbekistan, the opening whistle will instantly become the single most significant milestone in the country’s soccer folklore, as they officially become the first-ever nation from Central Asia to compete in a FIFA World Cup.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The White Wolves successfully exorcised over three decades of qualification heartbreaks, relying on a rock-solid structural foundation that sealed their ticket to North America a year ago with a memorable, hard-fought goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates.

Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Colombia confirmed lineup

Néstor Lorenzo has a completely healthy squad at his disposal. Striker Jhon Córdoba has officially overcome the knee discomfort that limited him early in training camp, meaning he will be available to feature if called upon.

Advertisement
List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Colombia’s confirmed lineup: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Davinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Suárez, Luis Díaz.

Uzbekistan confirmed lineup

For this historic tournament debut, Uzbekistan’s manager—Italian icon and 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro—boasts a fully fit squad with zero injury concerns.

Uzbekistan’s confirmed lineup: Utkir Yusupov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev; Behruzjon Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, Eldor Shomurodov.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Colombia 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Colombia 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Full preview of Colombia for the 2026 World Cup, including squad breakdown, key players, and tactical analysis of their chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees James Rodriguez lose 12-year-old World Cup record before Portugal’s clash against Colombia as Deniz Undav rewrites history

Cristiano Ronaldo sees James Rodriguez lose 12-year-old World Cup record before Portugal’s clash against Colombia as Deniz Undav rewrites history

While Colombia focuses on its next challenge, Germany forward Deniz Undav has unexpectedly entered the spotlight after a stunning performance that altered a long-standing piece of World Cup history.

James Rodriguez starts: Confirmed lineups for Colombia vs Jordan pre-2026 World Cup friendly

James Rodriguez starts: Confirmed lineups for Colombia vs Jordan pre-2026 World Cup friendly

Colombia and Jordan are clashing for one last friendly prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, with questions rising over the presence of James Rodriguez on the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal monitor Group K tension after James Rodriguez overshadows Colombia’s 2026 World Cup send-off with controversial moment

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal monitor Group K tension after James Rodriguez overshadows Colombia’s 2026 World Cup send-off with controversial moment

Instead of focusing solely on soccer preparations, the Colombian camp has found itself at the center of an unexpected controversy involving captain James Rodriguez.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo