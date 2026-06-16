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Why isn’t Nicolas Tagliafico playing for Argentina vs Algeria at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesNicolas Tagliafico of Argentina.

Argentina officially launches its title defense Tuesday night at Kansas City Stadium, opening Group J play against a dangerous Algeria squad. While the Albiceleste are expected to deploy a star-studded lineup to jumpstart their bid for back-to-back crowns, veteran defender Nicolas Tagliafico stands out as the most notable omission from the starting eleven.

Tagliafico will miss the opener against Algeria due to a localized muscle injury. According to ESPN insider Diego Monroig, the Olympique Lyon left-back suffered a Grade I tear in his left soleus during training camp, severely limiting his participation in full squad sessions leading up to the match.

The injury occurred while Argentina was refining its tactics at its Kansas City training base, immediately raising alarms within the coaching staff about defensive depth. Rather than replacing him on the roster, boss Lionel Scaloni elected to keep Tagliafico in the 26-man squad, aiming instead to have the reliable veteran fully recovered for Matchday 2 against Austria.

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Tagliafico’s sudden absence is a massive blow for Argentina, considering he was a defensive cornerstone during the team’s historic 2022 run in Qatar. While navigating separate squad injuries in the buildup to the tournament, Scaloni ultimately kept Tagliafico on board while flying in Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi as a late injury replacement for center-back Leonardo Balerdi.

Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina.

Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina.

Who will start at left-back for Argentina?

Fullback depth has loomed as one of the major question marks for Argentina ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the coaching staff largely leaning on the veteran core that triumphed four years ago. In a bold roster shakeup, Scaloni decided to leave veteran Marcos Acuña off the final tournament list entirely, a decision that leaves few natural alternatives on the left flank.

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For the opener against Algeria, Scaloni has handed the starting left-back duties to Marseille’s Facundo Medina. While Medina primarily operates as a central defender at the club level, he is a highly versatile option who has frequently filled in on the left side whenever called upon for international duty.

Should Scaloni look to alter his tactical look mid-match, Valentin Barco offers a more attacking alternative down the flank. While the youngster has transitioned into a midfield role more recently, his early professional experience came as an overlapping left-back, making him an emergency option if Argentina needs to chase goals.

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