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‘I am convinced that Lionel Messi is going to score more goals’: Kylian Mbappe weighs in on World Cup scoring record race

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.
© Dan Mullan & Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe has once again proven to be France’s driving force at the World Cup, surpassing Miroslav Klose’s all-time goalscoring record in the competition and leaving only Lionel Messi ahead of him. Still very much in the hunt, the French captain made a candid admission after his latest performance: “I am convinced that Leo is going to score more goals.

After a slick combination from a corner kick, Mbappe opened the scoring for France in the Round of 32 against Sweden before completing his brace in the 74th minute to seal a 3-0 victory. The two goals not only drew him level with Messi in the Golden Boot race at six goals apiece, but pushed him past Klose’s historic mark of 16, bringing his all-time World Cup tally to 18, one behind the Argentine’s 19.

In a post-match statement reported by L’Equipe, Mbappé was asked whether the all-time scoring record was on his mind “No, no, no. The objective is to go as far as possible with the team and to be back here on July 19th,” he said, referencing a potential return to MetLife Stadium for the final. “Obviously, the more goals I score, the higher I’ll climb in the standings.

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Mbappé then turned his attention to his former PSG teammate when asked who he thought would ultimately own the record: “I am convinced that Leo (Messi) is going to score more goals, but I don’t pay attention to that. I’m focusing more on our opponents and the rest of the competition. I want to make history for my country and make the people proud.

mbappe france world cup

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France reacts.

World Cup all-time goalscoring leaders

NameNational teamGoalsGames
Lionel MessiArgentina1929
Kylian MbappeFrance1818
Miroslav KloseGermany1624
Ronaldo NazarioBrazil1519
Gerd MüllerGermany1413
Just FontaineFrance136
Harry KaneEngland1315
PeleBrazil1214
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Harry Kane’s brace keeps England alive as Golden Boot race with Messi, Mbappe and Haaland heats up

Mbappe steps up as one of France’s leaders

Mbappe burst onto the World Cup scene as a 19-year-old in Russia 2018, and now, competing in his third tournament at 27, he stands as one of the last remaining members of that title-winning squad. Beyond his goal contributions, he has been handed the captain’s armband and is expected to set the tone for a team with championship ambitions.

When asked if he feels more liberated in this role, Mbappe was characteristically direct: “I’ve already said that I am fully aware of what is at stake and what I am experiencing. We prepared for this so we could arrive with maximum chemistry; we have perfect communication within the squad, with the guys, so we know exactly what we need to do. The approach to these matches is different from the group stage, there is more pressure. You just have to manage the stress and the emotions of knowing that you could be going home. But this squad is ready.

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