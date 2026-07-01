Why was Folarin Balogun sent off in the USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 2026 World Cup match?

Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red card in the 64th minute of the USA’s 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, leaving Mauricio Pochettino’s side to play the final stretch of the match a man down.

The USMNT striker, who had given the hosts a 1-0 lead just before halftime, was sent off for a from-behind challenge on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic. The referee deemed the tackle serious foul play, and while it didn’t appear to be intentional or overly dangerous, its reckless nature was enough to warrant a straight red rather than a yellow card.

The dismissal is a major blow for the USA on multiple fronts. Balogun has been the focal point of the American attack throughout the tournament, and losing their leading scorer left Pochettino’s side to defend a slim one-goal lead with 10 men for the final 25-plus minutes of the match.

Despite being down a man, the USMNT refused to sit back, continuing to push forward in search of a second goal to settle the nerves. That goal arrived in the 82nd minute, when Malik Tillman curled home a stunning free kick to seal the win and send the USA through to the Round of 16.

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On top of that, the red card carries an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out of the USA’s next fixture should they advance past Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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see also What is the USMNT’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The USMNT miss Balogun for next game

The USMNT secured a historic win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, claiming their first World Cup knockout victory since 2002, when they beat Mexico in the Round of 16.

Now, they’ll face Belgium on July 6 at Seattle Stadium in the Round of 16, looking for a win that would send them to the quarterfinals and match the USMNT’s best-ever finish at a World Cup.

The bad news for the team is that Balogun’s red card carries an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out of the crucial match against Belgium in the Round of 16.

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