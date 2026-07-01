What is the USMNT’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Entering the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT are in the middle of the pack among the teams still remaining in the tournament according to the FIFA World Ranking. After finishing first in Group D, they now prepare to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

The USMNT are currently 15th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,677.17 points. That is two places higher than in the June 11 update after victories over Paraguay and Australia secured first place in the group before their final match against Turkiye.

Their position reflects years of consistency on the international stage, although they are still below their historical peak. The USMNT reached their highest-ever ranking of fourth in 2006, while their lowest position was 36th in 2012.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s ranking

Bosnia and Herzegovina enter the match with one of the lowest FIFA rankings among the remaining teams in the competition, but they have already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are much lower than the USMNT (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

They are currently 61st in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,408.93 points. That is three places higher than in the June 11 update after a draw with Canada, a loss to Switzerland, and a victory over Qatar earned them a place as one of the best third-placed teams.

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The nation has continued to make steady progress since becoming independent in 1992. Bosnia and Herzegovina reached their highest-ever ranking of 13th in 2013, while their lowest position was 173rd in 1996.

Only one team is ranked lower than Bosnia and Herzegovina

Among all the teams that advanced to the knockout stage, Bosnia and Herzegovina are ranked higher than only one nation. Ghana, currently 65th in the world ranking, are the only remaining team below them.