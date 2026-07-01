Is Christian Pulisic playing? USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Despite arriving with low expectations, USMNT have managed to shine at the 2026 World Cup, reaching the knockout stage after finishing as the winners of Group D. They now face Bosnia and Herzegovina today, aiming to secure a place in the Round of 16. With this being a decisive match, fans are closely monitoring Christian Pulisic‘s availability, as he has not started in the team’s last two matches of the tournament.

Christian Pulisic will start for the USMNT despite not being in the starting lineup for the previous two matches. The 27-year-old star has revealed that he felt very good against Turkey and is ready to play. As one of the best players in the squad, head coach Mauricio Pochettino will restore him to the starting lineup, hoping he can create space against Bosnia and Herzegovina’s solid defense.

Alongside Pulisic, Mauricio Pochettino will bet on Folarin Balogun as striker and Weston McKennie as attacking midfielder. In addition, Malik Tillman and Tyler Adams would be in charge of balancing the team in midfield. Therefore, the USMNT will maintain the tactical approach that shined in the debut of the 2026 World Cup, to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will maintain their tactical approach, focusing on defensive solidity. Their defensive line usually stays deep inside their own box, supported by Armin Gigovic and Ivan Bašić, who drop back from midfield. However, they are usually efficient on the counterattack, as Kerim Alajbegović is very quick. With Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović as strikers, they may rely on crosses into the box.

Alex Freeman #16 of the United States celebrating with teammates.

USMNT confirmed lineup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

After Christian Pulisic recovered full fitness, USMNT arrive for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina with no injuries in their roster. Despite this, Mauricio Pochettino could make some adjustments to his starting lineup. However, the game idea would be the same: Press high and seek to be dominant with the ball. Their main challenge would be defensive, as the opposition’s counterattacks could be dangerous.

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see also How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Bosnia and Herzegovina could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

With this in mind, USMNT will lineup as follows: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream; Sergino Dest, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed lineup vs USMNT

Bosnia and Herzegovina have managed to secure their place in the Round of 32, basing their game on defensive solidity. Coming off a victory against Qatar, head coach Sergej Barbarez may not change his starting lineup. Heading into their match against the USMNT, they have one main challenge: Be efficient in the counterattacks, as thay mey not have many chances to score.

Considering this, Bosnia and Herzegovina will play as follows: Nikola Vasilj; Stjepan Radeljic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nikola Katic; Sead Kolasinac, Armin Gigovic, Ivan Bašić, Amar Dedic; Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Džeko.

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