Report: Cristian Romero returns, Julian Alvarez set to lose spot alongside Lionel Messi in Argentina’s projected lineup vs Cape Verde

Argentina has begun preparations for its Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, with several lineup decisions still to be made. Alongside Lionel Messi‘s return to the starting eleven, reports indicate that Cristian Romero is back in the fold while Julian Alvarez is set to drop out of the attacking line.

With first place in Group J already secured, head coach Lionel Scaloni heavily rotated his squad for the final group game against Jordan. The move allowed fringe players to make their World Cup debuts, gave key starters some rest, and provided an opportunity to recover some important pieces ahead of the knockout rounds.

After Wednesday’s training session, before the squad departed for Miami, ESPN Argentina’s Diego Monroig reported that Cristian Romero has been working with the first-choice lineup. The defender was forced off in the second group game against Austria with knee discomfort and sat out the match against Jordan entirely.

Now back to full fitness, Romero has rejoined his teammates in training without issue. Barring any late setbacks, Nicolas Otamendi is expected to make way for the Tottenham Hotspur center back to slot in alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Rodrigo De Paul #7, Cristian Romero #13 and Nicolas Otamendi #19 of Argentina applaud fans.

Lautaro Martinez wins the race over Julian Alvarez

Another key takeaway from training is that Julian Alvarez will not be starting alongside Lionel Messi. Despite a prolific 2025-26 club season, the Atletico Madrid forward will begin on the bench, with Lautaro Martinez, who has started all three group games, retaining his spot in the lineup.

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Alvarez arrived at the World Cup managing an ankle sprain suffered during Atlético Madrid’s UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal, and he struggled to hit top form as a substitute against Algeria and Austria. When given the chance to start alongside Martinez against Jordan, he failed to make a convincing case for himself, another factor working against him heading into the knockout stage.

Argentina’s projected lineup against Cape Verde

The one constant between the posts is Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, who will face Cape Verde without the protective splint he has been wearing throughout the tournament due to a fractured finger. According to reports, the lineup Scaloni used in Wednesday’s session mirrors the one fielded against Austria.

The back line is expected to feature Nahuel Molina at right back ahead of Gonzalo Montiel, with Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez as the central defensive pairing. On the left, Facundo Medina is set to hold his place after a series of strong performances, keeping Nicolas Tagliafico—who lost his starting spot earlier in the tournament to injury—on the bench.

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The midfield picks itself, with Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez forming the trio Scaloni has consistently leaned on. The one variable is Thiago Almada, who is also expected to feature from the left side of midfield, as he has done throughout the group stage.

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Up front, Lionel Messi leads the line in sensational form, having scored six goals across Argentina’s three group stage matches. The captain will be partnered by Lautaro Martinez, and while Alvarez’s high-pressing style has its merits, against a Cape Verde side likely to sit in a deep defensive block, Martinez’s sharpness and movement inside the box makes him the more effective option for this matchup.

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