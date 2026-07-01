Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Report: Cristian Romero returns, Julian Alvarez set to lose spot alongside Lionel Messi in Argentina’s projected lineup vs Cape Verde

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Julian Alvarez of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli, Stacy Revere & David Ramos/Getty ImagesCristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Julian Alvarez of Argentina.

Argentina has begun preparations for its Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, with several lineup decisions still to be made. Alongside Lionel Messi‘s return to the starting eleven, reports indicate that Cristian Romero is back in the fold while Julian Alvarez is set to drop out of the attacking line.

With first place in Group J already secured, head coach Lionel Scaloni heavily rotated his squad for the final group game against Jordan. The move allowed fringe players to make their World Cup debuts, gave key starters some rest, and provided an opportunity to recover some important pieces ahead of the knockout rounds.

After Wednesday’s training session, before the squad departed for Miami, ESPN Argentina’s Diego Monroig reported that Cristian Romero has been working with the first-choice lineup. The defender was forced off in the second group game against Austria with knee discomfort and sat out the match against Jordan entirely.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Now back to full fitness, Romero has rejoined his teammates in training without issue. Barring any late setbacks, Nicolas Otamendi is expected to make way for the Tottenham Hotspur center back to slot in alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Rodrigo De Paul #7, Cristian Romero #13 and Nicolas Otamendi #19 of Argentina applaud fans.

Rodrigo De Paul #7, Cristian Romero #13 and Nicolas Otamendi #19 of Argentina applaud fans.

Lautaro Martinez wins the race over Julian Alvarez

Another key takeaway from training is that Julian Alvarez will not be starting alongside Lionel Messi. Despite a prolific 2025-26 club season, the Atletico Madrid forward will begin on the bench, with Lautaro Martinez, who has started all three group games, retaining his spot in the lineup.

Advertisement
Harry Kane’s 72-goal season surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, with only Lionel Messi ahead this century

see also

Harry Kane’s 72-goal season surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, with only Lionel Messi ahead this century

Alvarez arrived at the World Cup managing an ankle sprain suffered during Atlético Madrid’s UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal, and he struggled to hit top form as a substitute against Algeria and Austria. When given the chance to start alongside Martinez against Jordan, he failed to make a convincing case for himself, another factor working against him heading into the knockout stage.

Argentina’s projected lineup against Cape Verde

The one constant between the posts is Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, who will face Cape Verde without the protective splint he has been wearing throughout the tournament due to a fractured finger. According to reports, the lineup Scaloni used in Wednesday’s session mirrors the one fielded against Austria.

The back line is expected to feature Nahuel Molina at right back ahead of Gonzalo Montiel, with Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez as the central defensive pairing. On the left, Facundo Medina is set to hold his place after a series of strong performances, keeping Nicolas Tagliafico—who lost his starting spot earlier in the tournament to injury—on the bench.

Advertisement

The midfield picks itself, with Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez forming the trio Scaloni has consistently leaned on. The one variable is Thiago Almada, who is also expected to feature from the left side of midfield, as he has done throughout the group stage.

Tweet placeholder

Up front, Lionel Messi leads the line in sensational form, having scored six goals across Argentina’s three group stage matches. The captain will be partnered by Lautaro Martinez, and while Alvarez’s high-pressing style has its merits, against a Cape Verde side likely to sit in a deep defensive block, Martinez’s sharpness and movement inside the box makes him the more effective option for this matchup.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has three lineup doubts ahead of Cape Verde clash as Lionel Messi returns

Report: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has three lineup doubts ahead of Cape Verde clash as Lionel Messi returns

Argentina prepare to face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, and with Lionel Messi set to return to the starting lineup, Lionel Scaloni is reportedly dealing with three selection doubts ahead of the match.

Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

Lionel Messi and Argentina have been warned by coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of the 2026 World CUp clash against Cape Verde: "They'll make life difficult for us."

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

The confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H match Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia.

How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

With Spain and Uruguay battling simultaneously, every single goal matters. Thus, the final result will completely flip the final standings and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo