Report: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has three lineup doubts ahead of Cape Verde clash as Lionel Messi returns

Argentina continue their title defense after finishing the group stage with a perfect record, winning all three matches. Now, the world champions will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and while Lionel Messi is expected to return to the starting XI, coach Lionel Scaloni reportedly has three key decisions to make before finalizing his lineup.

Scaloni opted to start Messi on the bench in the 3-1 win over Jordan, a decision made with qualification already secured, giving his captain some rest before bringing him on in the second half, where he went on to score the final goal.

With the knockout stage now upon them, there is little doubt that Messi will be back in the starting lineup, alongside players like Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister, who are all expected to keep their spots.

However, according to Argentine insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Scaloni is still weighing three selection battles: Nicolas Otamendi or Cristian Romero at center back, Nicolas Tagliafico or Facundo Medina at left back, and Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez up front.

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Breaking down Scaloni’s doubts

The uncertainty at center back stems from Romero picking up a knee issue during the Austria match, with Scaloni substituting him in the second half against Jordan for Otamendi as a precautionary measure.

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see also Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

However, reports indicate that the Tottenham defender has since trained fully alongside his teammates and is available for selection, meaning Scaloni could still hand him a starting spot if he sees fit.

At left back, Edul reports that Tagliafico has a strong chance of keeping his place after playing the full 90 minutes against Jordan, having missed the first two matches against Algeria and Austria due to a muscle strain.

Finally, the last selection battle appears to be tilting toward Martinez in the starting role up front. The Inter Milan striker is reportedly in better physical condition than Julian Alvarez, who arrived at the tournament carrying a left ankle issue.

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Alvarez managed to log minutes in the first two matches before starting against Jordan, where he failed to make a significant impact, leaving the door open for Martinez to start in the XI.