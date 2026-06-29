Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Report: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has three lineup doubts ahead of Cape Verde clash as Lionel Messi returns

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina continue their title defense after finishing the group stage with a perfect record, winning all three matches. Now, the world champions will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and while Lionel Messi is expected to return to the starting XI, coach Lionel Scaloni reportedly has three key decisions to make before finalizing his lineup.

Scaloni opted to start Messi on the bench in the 3-1 win over Jordan, a decision made with qualification already secured, giving his captain some rest before bringing him on in the second half, where he went on to score the final goal.

With the knockout stage now upon them, there is little doubt that Messi will be back in the starting lineup, alongside players like Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister, who are all expected to keep their spots.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

However, according to Argentine insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Scaloni is still weighing three selection battles: Nicolas Otamendi or Cristian Romero at center back, Nicolas Tagliafico or Facundo Medina at left back, and Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez up front.

Tweet placeholder

Breaking down Scaloni’s doubts

The uncertainty at center back stems from Romero picking up a knee issue during the Austria match, with Scaloni substituting him in the second half against Jordan for Otamendi as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement
Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

see also

Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

However, reports indicate that the Tottenham defender has since trained fully alongside his teammates and is available for selection, meaning Scaloni could still hand him a starting spot if he sees fit.

At left back, Edul reports that Tagliafico has a strong chance of keeping his place after playing the full 90 minutes against Jordan, having missed the first two matches against Algeria and Austria due to a muscle strain.

Finally, the last selection battle appears to be tilting toward Martinez in the starting role up front. The Inter Milan striker is reportedly in better physical condition than Julian Alvarez, who arrived at the tournament carrying a left ankle issue.

Advertisement

Alvarez managed to log minutes in the first two matches before starting against Jordan, where he failed to make a significant impact, leaving the door open for Martinez to start in the XI.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

Lionel Messi and Argentina have been warned by coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of the 2026 World CUp clash against Cape Verde: "They'll make life difficult for us."

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

The confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H match Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia.

How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

With Spain and Uruguay battling simultaneously, every single goal matters. Thus, the final result will completely flip the final standings and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will square off in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this exciting clash live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo