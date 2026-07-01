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What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs England?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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DR Congo players during a game.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesDR Congo players during a game.

The single-elimination phase of the 2026 World Cup has thrown Sébastien Desabre’s team straight into the deep end for their first knockout fixture in over half a century. After pushing through an intensely competitive opening phase to book their place in the brackets, the DR Congo must now design an elaborate strategic blueprint to survive a heavyweight European obstacle.

Heading into this highly anticipated elimination game, DR Congo sits at the 41st position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with an official baseline of 1,495.48 points.

The challenge awaiting them features an opponent occupying the absolute upper tier of the international leaderboard. England commands the 4th spot globally, holding a commanding 1,840.46 ranking points under Thomas Tuchel. This sets up a profound statistical gap between the two sides, establishing a pure underdog narrative where the African squad can perform with absolute tactical freedom.

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Group Stage Performance and Global Rank

DR Congo managed to reach this stage of the competition by fighting through a brutal Group K pool alongside Colombia and Portugal, eventually claiming a spot in the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed wildcard teams. England, on the other hand, comfortably controlled their destiny by taking the top spot in Group L.

The table below outlines the comparative metrics, merging tournament performance with global rank data:

CountryFIFA RankPointsGoal difference
England4th7+4
DR Congo41st4+1
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Historical Context

A broader look at DR Congo’s path on the international ladder shows the extensive ground the program has recovered over the past decade. The Leopards bottomed out at their lowest structural floor in October 2011, when severe organizational transitions saw them drop to 133rd in the world.

Conversely, their absolute peak arrived in the summer of 2017, when a spectacular continental run drove them to an all-time high of 28th globally.

Because World Cup knockout fixtures are assigned the highest possible match-weight value within the FIFA calculation index, the mathematical rewards on the pitch are substantial. The algorithm strictly insulates lower-seeded sides from severe point deductions in the event of a defeat against top-five opposition, meaning a loss carries minimal mathematical risk.

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