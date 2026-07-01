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The international scoring stat where Romelu Lukaku outperforms Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Romelu Lukaku, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesRomelu Lukaku, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Romelu Lukaku may not be the most decorated forward of his generation, but there’s one number where the Belgian striker actually tops Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: goals-per-appearance for his national team. The Napoli striker has been showing his ability to score during Belgium’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Despite trailing far behind in total career goals, Lukaku‘s scoring rate for Belgium sits above both Messi and Ronaldo when measured on a per-match basis. Lukaku has scored 91 goals in 129 caps for Belgium, a rate of 0.71 goals per game.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 145 goals in 231 appearances for Portugal, working out to 0.63 goals per game, while Messi has found the net 123 times in 202 caps for Argentina, a rate of 0.61 per game.

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While Ronaldo and Messi have both scored dramatically more goals across their careers — a product of extended longevity and well over 200 caps apiece — Lukaku has done his damage in noticeably fewer appearances, giving him the highest scoring rate of the three.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal against Senegal during the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal against Senegal during the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Lukaku’s impressive impact at the 2026 World Cup

While Lukaku has been one of Rudi Garcia’s most important pieces in North America, the strangest part is that much of his scoring rate in this tournament has come without even starting the match.

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After a fitness-troubled club season at Napoli where he only managed to play only 64’ across seven games last season, Lukaku has been used almost exclusively as a substitute at the 2026 World Cup — and he’s delivered every single time he’s been called upon.

He came off the bench to force an own goal in Belgium’s opening draw with Egypt, then did the same to score and assist against New Zealand in the 5-1 win at the group-stage finale.

In the crucial Round of 32 clash against Senegal, introduced at halftime, he pulled Belgium back into a match they looked set to lose, scoring to cut the deficit to 2-1 before his side eventually completed an incredible comeback in extra time.

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