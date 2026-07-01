Bosnia and Herzegovina’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with the USMNT

There are not many teams with a lower FIFA World Ranking still competing at the 2026 World Cup than Bosnia and Herzegovina, as only Ghana are below them ahead of their Round of 32 match against the USMNT.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently 61st in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,408.93 points. That is three places higher than in the June 11 update after drawing with Canada, losing to Switzerland, and defeating Qatar to qualify for the knockout stage.

After finishing third in Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina turned what had seemed like an early exit into a place in the Round of 32, giving them confidence ahead of the biggest match in their World Cup history.

The USMNT’s ranking

While Bosnia and Herzegovina reached this round as one of the best third-placed teams, the USMNT enjoyed a strong group-stage campaign, defeating Paraguay and Australia before losing to Turkey in their final match.

Christian Pulisic came back in the loss to Turkiye (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The USMNT are currently 15th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,677.17 points. That is two places higher than in the June 11 update after winning Group D, having already secured first place before their final match.

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The difference in experience is significant, as the USMNT have spent years among the world’s top national teams. Their highest ranking was fourth in 2006, while their lowest position was 36th in 2012.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s highest ranking

As an independent country only since 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina needed time to establish themselves internationally, becoming eligible to enter World Cup qualification for the first time in 1998. Despite that delayed start, they reached their highest-ever ranking of 13th in 2013, while their lowest position was 173rd in 1996.