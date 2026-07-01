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Mexico vs England: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico and Harry Kane #9 of England.
© Carl Recine/Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesJulian Quinones #16 of Mexico and Harry Kane #9 of England.

Amid a highly competitive match, England managed to defeat DR Congo thanks to Harry Kane. As a result, they have once again secured their place in the Round of 16, where they will face Mexico. Thomas Tuchel’s team and Javier Aguirre’s team both maintain a very attack-minded approach while remaining defensively solid, making this clash highly competitive. With this in mind, the date, time, and venue for their next match have now been confirmed.

Even though they raised doubts about their competitiveness, Mexico have remained unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup. Relying on a high press, they have impressed offensively, with Julián Quiñones emerging as their standout player. In addition, Luis Romo and Érik Lira have excelled in midfield, finding spaces to play through balls into the opposition’s defense. Along with that, they know how to defend very well in a low block, making them a highly dangerous team.

England managed to defeat DR Congo with a brillant Harry Kane. With their high press, they completely neutralized the opposition’s counterattacks. In addition, Kane was also crucial in creating space in the defense. Because of this, Jude Bellingham had opportunities to shine by making runs into space.Alongside them, Anthony Gordon was essential in stretching the defense down the flanks.

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When and at what time will Mexico vs. England be played?

Mexico will face England in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 7, at 8:00 PM ET. It will be the fourth match of the round, following Paraguay vs France or Sweden, Canada vs Morocco and Brazil vs Norway. While Javier Aguirre’s team are the host of the 2026 World Cup, Thomas Tuchel’s team hold the pressure, as they are top contenders for the title. Moreover, they have a stellar roster that imposes them as favorites to secure their quarterfinals.

Harry Kane celebrating

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal.

After the disappointing Qatar 2022 campaign, Mexico have regained their level at the tournament, showcasing a brilliant attack and a solid defense. Facing England, one of the World Cup’s historic teams, they do not enter as favorites and therefore have no pressure to win. Because of this, they have a great opportunity to cause an upset and claim victory. In addition, the outstanding form of Julián Quiñones gives them further reason to believe.

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Mexico advance to Round of 16 after 2-0 victory over Ecuador with Quiñones and Jiménez goals

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Mexico advance to Round of 16 after 2-0 victory over Ecuador with Quiñones and Jiménez goals

Which stadium will host Mexico vs. England?

Mexico City Stadium, also known as Azteca Stadium, will host the match between Mexico and England. With a capacity of 87,523 spectators, this venue is one of the largest in the tournament. After hosting several World Cup matches throughout history, this stadium has become a regular venue for world-class events. Moreover, Javier Aguirre’s team has never lost a match in the competition at this stadium, making it a difficult venue for their rivals.

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