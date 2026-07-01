USMNT vs Belgium: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

Several intriguing matchups are taking shape in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, and one of the Round of 16 clashes will feature Belgium against the USMNT.

The match is scheduled for Monday, July 6. What comes after this one for the winner could be an even tougher challenge, as either Spain or Portugal could await in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Seattle Stadium, which has a capacity of 68,740. Located in one of the country’s most soccer-passionate cities, the venue is expected to provide another fantastic atmosphere.

Their previous match

Belgium had already secured their place in the Round of 16 after surviving one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament, while the USMNT were able to win without extra time.

Tielemans scored the penalty in the final minute of extra time (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It was a huge comeback from Belgium against Senegal. Trailing by two goals late in the second half, they scored twice to force extra time before converting a late penalty to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How far have Belgium advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

The USMNT prevailed in a match that was far from easy. Folarin Balogun gave them the lead late in the first half, but the forward was sent off in the second half, making the task much harder. Despite playing with 10 men, they held on to their advantage until Malik Tillman scored a late free kick to seal a 2-0 victory.

Their furthest World Cup run

The USMNT enjoyed their best World Cup campaign in 1930, finishing in third place in the inaugural tournament, while Belgium’s best World Cup finish came in 2018 when they defeated England 2-0 to secure third place, their highest finish in the tournament.