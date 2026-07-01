Kylian Mbappe singles out one thing that matters more than beating Lionel Messi to 2026 World Cup Golden Boot

The race between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi is becoming one of the biggest individual battles of the 2026 World Cup, with both superstars rewriting the history books on soccer’s biggest stage. Mbappe continues to chase another legendary milestone, but the France star has made it clear there is something far more important driving him as the tournament enters the decisive stages.

With the Golden Boot race heating up and the world watching every goal, Mbappe’s latest comments have added another layer to the World Cup story. What matters most to the Real Madrid forward could reveal the true priority behind France’s title challenge.

The 27-year-old has joined Lionel Messi at the top of the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race after scoring twice in France’s dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden in the round of 32. The French forward now has six goals in the tournament, matching Messi’s tally and moving closer to the Argentine’s all-time World Cup scoring record.

Mbappe’s performance against Sweden continued his incredible tournament form, as he scored his 18th World Cup goal in only his 18th appearance. Messi currently holds the record with 19 goals in 29 matches, meaning Mbappe is only one goal away from matching one of soccer’s greatest achievements.

Rank Player Nation Goals Assists 1. Kylian Mbappe France 6 2 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 6 0 3. Erling Haaland Norway 5 0 = Harry Kane England 5 0 5. Ousmane Dembele France 4 2 6. Vinicius Brazil 4 1

The France star has already created his own place in World Cup history. His 10 knockout-stage goals are the most ever recorded by a player, surpassing legendary Brazilian forwards Leonidas and Ronaldo.

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Mbappe reveals what matters more than surpassing Messi

Despite being locked in a fascinating scoring battle with Messi, Mbappe insisted that individual records are not his main focus. The 27-year-old believes the ultimate prize is much bigger than finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. “Of course, the more goals you score, the higher you climb in the rankings. I’m not telling anyone anything new there,” Mbappe explained after the game.

However, the French captain admitted he expects Messi to continue adding goals during Argentina’s World Cup journey. “But I’m also convinced that Leo [Messi] is going to score more goals, so I don’t focus too much on that. I’m more focused on the opponents we might face and how close we’re getting to our goal: the final,” he added.

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Mbappe’s priority is clear: winning the World Cup trophy with France matters more than defeating Messi in the Golden Boot race. The forward is focused on helping Les Bleus complete another deep tournament run after winning the competition in 2018 and reaching the final in 2022.

Mbappe chasing history but keeping focus on France’s dream

The Golden Boot race remains one of the most exciting storylines of the tournament, with Messi and Mbappe leading the way while Erling Haaland follows closely behind with five goals. Harry Kane has also entered the battle after scoring twice against DR Congo, moving level with Haaland.

Mbappe’s numbers are already extraordinary. He has scored 18 World Cup goals in only 18 matches, while Messi needed 29 games to reach 19 goals. His efficiency has placed him among the greatest World Cup performers in history despite being only 27 years old.

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