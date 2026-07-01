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How far have Belgium advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium.
© Getty ImagesKevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium.

Belgium are through to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup after topping their group, and the Red Devils now find themselves eyeing something they’ve only managed once before: a run that matches or surpasses the finest chapter in their tournament history.

This year’s edition, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, represents Belgium’s 15th trip to the World Cup. Across the 23 editions held since the tournament began, that means Belgium have missed out on qualification eight times, including notable absences during the 1950s and 1960s, as well as more recent misses in 2006 and 2010.

Belgium’s group-stage form in 2026 has been steady if unspectacular. After opening with a 1-1 draw against Egypt and following it up with a goalless stalemate versus Iran, Rudi Garcia’s side saved their best for last, thrashing New Zealand 5-1 to finish atop Group G and set up a Round of 32 date with Senegal.

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Belgium’s best World Cup campaigns

Belgium’s golden generation delivered the nation’s high-water mark in 2018, when the Red Devils finished third at the tournament held in Russia, their only podium finish in team history.

Belgium players after recieving their third place medals at Russia 2018. (Getty Images)

Belgium players after recieving their third place medals at Russia 2018. (Getty Images)

That run included a stunning quarterfinal upset over Brazil, won 2-1 in Kazan, before Belgium fell 1-0 to eventual champions France in the semifinal. Roberto Martinez’s side bounced back to see off England 2-0 in Saint Petersburg to claim third place, edging out the fourth-place finish that had stood as Belgium’s previous benchmark since 1986.

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Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

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Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

That 1986 campaign in Mexico remains fondly remembered in its own right. Guy Thys’s squad memorably beat the Soviet Union 4-3 after extra time in the Round of 16, then edged Spain on penalties in the quarterfinals, before running into a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina, who won the semifinal 2-0 on their way to lifting the trophy.

Belgium had a last chance to make it to the podium, but they lost the third-place playoff to France, 4-2, closing out a tournament that first put the nation on the World Cup map.

Belgium’s overall World Cup record

Belgium have appeared in 14 World Cups prior to this year’s tournament, reaching the final four on two occasions but never advancing to a final. That body of work has been enough to place them 10th on the tournament’s all-time points table, with 78 points accumulated to date.

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Excluding their ongoing 2026 campaign, Belgium have played 45 World Cup matches all-time, winning 18, drawing 10, and losing 17, having scored 68 goals while conceding 70.

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