How far have Senegal advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Senegal have booked their spot in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup, advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams and setting up a Round of 32 date with Belgium. It’s a step the Lions of Teranga will hope can carry them back toward the heights of their most celebrated tournament run.

This year marks Senegal’s fourth appearance at a World Cup, following their debut in 2002 and subsequent trips in 2018 and 2022. The West African nation didn’t commit to a qualification campaign until 1970, and even withdrew from the process for the 1966 and 1990 editions, meaning it took decades before they finally broke through onto the sport’s biggest stage.

Senegal’s road through Group I in 2026 was a bumpy one. Pape Thiaw’s side lost its opening two matches, against France and Norway, before salvaging its tournament with a commanding 5-0 win over Iraq.

That last group stage result not only secured their advancement but made history as the first time an African nation had scored five goals in a single World Cup match.

Pape Gueye #26 of Senegal celebrates a goal vs Iraq. (Getty Images)

Senegal’s best World Cup campaign

Senegal’s finest hour on the World Cup stage remains their unforgettable debut in 2002, when they became just the second African nation ever to reach the quarterfinals.

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Bruno Metsu’s men stunned the world by opening the tournament with a 1-0 win over defending champions France, followed that up with draws against Denmark and Uruguay to advance out of the group.

In the knockout stage, they edged Sweden 2-1 in extra time in the Round of 16, sealed by a golden goal from Henri Camara. Their run finally came to an end in the quarterfinals, where Turkey won 1-0, also via golden goal, to end Senegal’s fairytale run one step short of the semifinals.

None of Senegal’s subsequent trips to the tournament have matched that achievement. They exited in the group stage in 2018 on a fair-play tiebreaker after finishing level with Japan and were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2022, falling 3-0 to England.

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Senegal’s overall World Cup record

Senegal have featured in three completed World Cups prior to this year’s tournament, along with their partial campaign so far in 2026. Across those, they’ve never advanced beyond the quarterfinal stage they reached on their very first attempt.

Excluding their still-ongoing 2026 campaign, Senegal have played 12 World Cup matches all-time, winning 5, drawing 3, and losing 4, scoring 16 goals while conceding 17.