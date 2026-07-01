How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs Senegal could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Belgium emerged on top after a demanding group stage, drawing Senegal (one of the tournament’s top third-place wild cards) for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup. With everything on the line in Seattle, the final result, be it a victory, a draw, or a heartbreaking defeat, will heavily reshape the tournament’s remaining knockout bracket.

After a brilliant run to the semifinals and a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium hit rock bottom in Qatar four years ago by crashing out in the group stage. That premature exit forced the federation to pivot, and despite subsequent captaincy controversies surrounding star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the Red Devils still cruised through the UEFA qualifiers without suffering a single defeat.

The squad, now coached by Rudi Garcia, navigated a highly turbulent group stage, opening with a 1-1 draw against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt before grinding out a scoreless stalemate with Iran following Nathan Ngoy’s early red card. However, a comprehensive 5-1 blowout victory over New Zealand ultimately secured them the top spot in Group G, setting up this monumental clash against a dangerous Senegal side.

What happens if Belgium wins over Senegal?

If Belgium secures a victory over Senegal today, they will officially punch their ticket to the Round of 16 and keep their championship aspirations alive, while the African nation’s tournament run will officially come to an end. The Red Devils would then enjoy four crucial days of rest and preparation before taking the pitch for their next knockout match on July 6th.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring.

In that upcoming Round of 16 matchup, they would face the winner of today’s concurrent clash between the USMNT and Bosnia & Herzegovina. That next-round fixture would also be played right back at Lumen Field in Seattle, with a coveted spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line.

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What happens if Belgium and Senegal draw?

If Belgium and Senegal remain deadlocked after 90 minutes of regulation, regardless of the scoreline, the match will head into a grueling extra-time period consisting of two 15-minute halves. There is no golden goal rule in effect, meaning the full 30 minutes of extra time must be played to completion even if one side manages to find the back of the net.

Should the stalemate persist after 120 total minutes of grueling action, the European and African sides will settle the score via a high-stakes penalty shootout to determine who advances to the next round.

What happens if Belgium losses against Senegal?

A defeat for Belgium against Senegal would result in immediate elimination from the 2026 World Cup. Because the tournament has officially transitioned from the group stage into the single-elimination knockout rounds, teams are operating under a strict win-or-go-home scenario.

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A loss would instantly terminate Belgium’s summer run while sending Senegal into the Round of 16. Furthermore, a defeat would likely signal the final World Cup appearances for several icons of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Axel Witsel, and potentially the 34-year-old Courtois.