How to watch USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, July 1, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The United States Men’s National Team faces a historic knockout clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. After a commanding group stage performance that saw them top Group D, Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad carries the weight of a host nation’s expectations. The USMNT secured six points with dominant wins against Paraguay and Australia before rotating the team in a narrow, inconsequential loss to Turkiye, ensuring their key players are rested and ready for the single-elimination rounds.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, this match represents the pinnacle of their footballing history. Making their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage of the tournament, they are the definitive underdogs. Having navigated a tough group to advance, every moment from here on is a chance to create a legendary upset. The stakes are immense, pitting a tournament favorite playing on home soil against a resilient side with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. The USA has looked confident and potent, scoring eight goals across three games and demonstrating both attacking flair and defensive solidity when it mattered most. Their only defeat came in a match with nothing on the line, showcasing the depth Pochettino has at his disposal. In contrast, Bosnia and Herzegovina scraped through the group stage, with their progression secured by a crucial win over Qatar. Their attack has been surprisingly clinical, outperforming their expected goals (xG) metric, a trend they must continue to stand a chance.

The tactical battle will likely see the USA dominate possession and territory at Levi’s Stadium. With a dynamic midfield and aggressive wing play, the Americans will aim to stretch Bosnia‘s defensive shape and create openings for their clinical forwards. Bosnia, meanwhile, is expected to deploy a compact 4-4-2 formation, absorbing pressure and looking to launch quick counter-attacks. Their strategy will hinge on bypassing the American press with direct passes to their experienced forward line, turning defensive situations into sudden goal-scoring opportunities.

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Motivation runs high on both sides, but for different reasons. As a host nation, the USA is under immense pressure to deliver a deep run in the tournament, and this Round of 32 fixture is seen as a mandatory step toward that goal. With a rested first-choice lineup, anything less than a victory would be a national disappointment. For Bosnia, the pressure is off. Having already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage, they can play with a sense of freedom that could make them a dangerous opponent for a heavily favored host.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the USA and Bosnia & Herzegovina. The two nations have previously faced each other three times, with all encounters being international friendlies. In those matches, the United States holds an undefeated record, securing two wins and one draw. This lack of competitive history adds a layer of unpredictability to this crucial knockout match.

Looking at the three friendly matches, the most recent clash was in December 2021, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the USA. Before that, the teams played to a 0-0 draw in January 2018. Their first-ever meeting in August 2013 was a high-scoring affair, with the USMNT emerging as 4-3 victors in a thrilling contest. While these results favor the Americans, the non-competitive nature of the games offers limited insight into this high-stakes encounter.

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Statistically, both teams have shown a consistent trend for goals. An impressive 13 of the USA‘s last 17 international matches have seen both teams find the back of the net. Bosnia & Herzegovina shares a similar pattern, with 11 of their last 12 games also ending with both sides scoring. This suggests that while the USA is the favorite, Bosnia‘s clinical finishing could see them get on the scoreboard in what promises to be an engaging match.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers enter this crucial knockout game with key players available, though the USA is managing a couple of minor fitness issues while Bosnia welcomes back important figures.

For the USA, Mauricio Pochettino will make late decisions on defenders Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty, though neither were part of the primary starting XI in the group stage. With his core players rested during the final group match against Turkiye, Pochettino has a fresh and formidable lineup ready to deploy. The focus will be on unleashing the attacking trio of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and a supporting cast that looked sharp in the opening rounds.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina‘s coach, Sergej Barbarez, has a nearly full-strength squad to choose from. Key defender Amar Dedic has returned to training and is expected to start, while Tarik Muharemovic is available again after serving a suspension. This gives Barbarez tactical flexibility and the ability to field his strongest possible team for this historic occasion, with veteran striker Edin Dzeko leading the line.

USA Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Ream, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun.

This lineup represents the USA’s strongest and most trusted XI, which Pochettino deployed in the crucial first two group games. With Adams and McKennie anchoring the midfield, the platform is set for Pulisic and Dest to provide creative sparks from the wings, feeding striker Folarin Balogun.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Projected XI (4-4-2): Vasilj; Memic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic.

This classic 4-4-2 formation provides defensive stability and a direct threat on the counter. The experience of Edin Dzeko and the energy of Ermedin Demirovic up front will be Bosnia’s primary outlet, while a compact midfield will aim to disrupt the USA’s rhythm.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina live on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, computers, smartphones, and tablets, allowing you to stream the game from anywhere.

In addition to this crucial 2026 tournament match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. Enjoy live games from leagues such as Liga MX and LaLiga.

A monthly subscription to the service is priced at $14.99, which provides comprehensive access to all live sports and on-demand content. Check for any available bundles or special offers that may include additional channels or features.

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For a complete schedule of games, visit our World Cup TV schedule page.

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