How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Bosnia and Herzegovina could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

With most of the matches at the 2026 World Cup already completed, the knockout stage begins for the USMNT with a Round of 32 meeting against Bosnia and Herzegovina as they look to make a deep run in the tournament.

While the USMNT lost to Turkey in their final group match, most of the regular starters were rested after the team had already secured first place in the group. How quickly they regain their rhythm could be a key factor in the knockout stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina entered their final group match under much more pressure. After drawing with Canada and suffering a heavy defeat to Switzerland, they needed a victory over Qatar to finish as one of the best third-placed teams and reach the Round of 32.

How the USMNT’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina impacts the bracket

The USMNT do not have an easy path despite facing a third-placed team in the opening knockout round. If they defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina, they will face the winner of Belgium vs Senegal in the Round of 16, with that match taking place a few hours earlier.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were third in their group (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How the USMNT’s draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina impacts the bracket

While only advancing matters in the knockout stage, the manner in which a team progresses can also be significant. A draw after 90 minutes forces an additional 30 minutes of extra time, adding more physical demands to players who have just completed long club seasons. If the match also goes to penalties, the extra workload could become a factor for a team hoping to make a deep tournament run.

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How the USMNT’s loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina impacts the bracket

The USMNT’s section of the bracket is filled with European teams. A defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina would guarantee that a European nation reaches the semifinal if Belgium defeat Senegal, as the quarterfinal opponent from that side would come from Portugal, Croatia, Spain, or Austria.