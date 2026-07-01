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Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Amadou Onana #24 of Belgium looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesAmadou Onana #24 of Belgium looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Belgium have left more questions than answers at the 2026 World Cup. After drawing their first two matches, they put their future in the tournament in doubt. However, they convincingly defeated New Zealand, securing their place in the knockout stage. Ahead of their Round of 32 match against Senegal, they have dropped places in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Belgium are ranked 10th place with 1,735.41 points. They have lost one position in the ranking due to their draw to Egypt and Iran. However, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 71st position in June 2007. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 1st from September of 2018 to March of 2022.

Despite dropping one place in the rankings, Rudi Garcia’s team remain above Senegal. Pape Thiaw’s team are ranked 18th with 1,653.43 points, making Belgium the favorites to secure the victory. However, they need to maintain the same level they showed against New Zealand, being solid in defense and clinical in attack, something they failed to achieve in their first two matches.

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Rudi García has managed to restore Belgium’s consistency over the past period. To achieve this, he has kept Kevin De Bruyne as the central figure of his team. Although he has scored only two goals, he has been the team’s most important player, building their collective play. However, their biggest challenge will be the defensive side of the game, as Senegal have excelled in attack and could cause them significant problems.

Ben Old of New Zealand competes for the ball with Jeremy Doku of Belgium.

Ben Old of New Zealand competes for the ball with Jeremy Doku of Belgium.

Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard could be Belgium’s key

Facing one of the most attacking and physical teams at the 2026 World Cup, Belgium could choose not to dominate possession. Instead, they could focus on winning the ball back and breaking quickly on the counterattack, looking for Kevin De Bruyne. With this approach, he would become the key player in finding Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard, who could exploit Senegal’s defensive spaces on the counter and look to score.

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How to watch Belgium vs Senegal in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Senegal may look to press high Belgium, dominating the game. in light of this, Rudi Garcia’s team may decide to play in the counterattack. Revonering the ball and finding De Bruyne will be a key asset. Then, Doku and Trossard can widen the rival’s defense, to break into and trying to score. Without having a striker in plein form, they may need to shine to chase the victory.

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