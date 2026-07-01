How far have Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Bosnia and Herzegovina are one of the youngest national teams to compete at the World Cup. After declaring independence from Yugoslavia in 1992, they were unable to enter qualification for the 1994 tournament because their soccer association had not yet joined FIFA.

As a result, they have relatively little World Cup history. Their best finish is reaching the Round of 32 in 2026, only their second appearance in the tournament.

While they are not among the traditional soccer powers, Bosnia and Herzegovina can take pride in what they have achieved despite having a population of just over 3.1 million.

Their first participation

The 1998 World Cup was the first tournament Bosnia and Herzegovina were eligible to enter, but they failed to qualify. More than a decade later, they secured their first World Cup berth by winning their qualifying group for the 2014 tournament.

Ibisevic scored their first ever goal in the competition (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Led by stars such as Edin Džeko and Miralem Pjanić, they arrived in Brazil as the only nation making its World Cup debut. Their first campaign ended in the group stage despite remaining in contention for the knockout rounds until the final match.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 2-1 to Argentina in their opening match, with Vedad Ibišević scoring the country’s first-ever World Cup goal. They then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in a decisive match before beating Iran 3-1 in their final group game.

Their 2026 campaign

The 2026 tournament has already become the most successful World Cup campaign in the nation’s history. After drawing 1-1 with Canada, losing 4-1 to Switzerland, and defeating Qatar 3-1, Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B to qualify for the Round of 32 under the expanded tournament format.