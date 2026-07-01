Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

How far have Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Dzeko has been a reference for the country for many years
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesDzeko has been a reference for the country for many years

Bosnia and Herzegovina are one of the youngest national teams to compete at the World Cup. After declaring independence from Yugoslavia in 1992, they were unable to enter qualification for the 1994 tournament because their soccer association had not yet joined FIFA.

As a result, they have relatively little World Cup history. Their best finish is reaching the Round of 32 in 2026, only their second appearance in the tournament.

While they are not among the traditional soccer powers, Bosnia and Herzegovina can take pride in what they have achieved despite having a population of just over 3.1 million.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Their first participation

The 1998 World Cup was the first tournament Bosnia and Herzegovina were eligible to enter, but they failed to qualify. More than a decade later, they secured their first World Cup berth by winning their qualifying group for the 2014 tournament.

Ibisevic scored their first ever goal in the competition (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ibisevic scored their first ever goal in the competition (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Led by stars such as Edin Džeko and Miralem Pjanić, they arrived in Brazil as the only nation making its World Cup debut. Their first campaign ended in the group stage despite remaining in contention for the knockout rounds until the final match.

Advertisement
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

see also

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 2-1 to Argentina in their opening match, with Vedad Ibišević scoring the country’s first-ever World Cup goal. They then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in a decisive match before beating Iran 3-1 in their final group game.

Their 2026 campaign

The 2026 tournament has already become the most successful World Cup campaign in the nation’s history. After drawing 1-1 with Canada, losing 4-1 to Switzerland, and defeating Qatar 3-1, Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B to qualify for the Round of 32 under the expanded tournament format.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How far have Belgium advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Belgium advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Having secured their spot in the Round of 32 as group winners, Belgium will now be chasing the first World Cup title in the nation's history.

How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs Senegal could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs Senegal could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Belgium is clashing with Senegal in the Round of 32, prompting questions on how the results could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket.

How to watch USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

USA and Bosnia & Herzegovina are scheduled to meet in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

Despite their disappointing start to the tournament, Belgium managed to qualify for the knockout stage. Although they are coming off an impressive victory over New Zealand, they have dropped a few places in the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of facing Senegal.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo