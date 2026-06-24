World Cup Recap: Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Brace in Portugal Rout While Colombia Tops Group

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered another fascinating set of matches that saw international icons re-write the record books. On the newest edition of Rabona TV’s daily recap, Adrian Sousa breaks down a high-stakes schedule defined by dominant bounce-back wins and unexpected struggles.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on all the tactical breakdowns.

The headline story centered around Group K, where Cristiano Ronaldo officially ended his international goal drought by netting a clinical brace. His two goals inspired Portugal to an emphatic 5-0 routing of Uzbekistan, helping the European side recover in style following an opening-day draw.

In the same group, Colombia managed to rise to the very top of the standings after grinding out a narrow 1-0 victory against DR Congo.

Meanwhile, England endured a highly frustrating tactical outing, looking incredibly fortunate to escape their match against Ghana with a scoreless draw.

The daily wrap-up concludes with a look at Croatia, who managed to overcome a highly stubborn and organized Panama squad to collect three vital points. The episode evaluates how these latest shifts drastically alter the math and qualification pathways heading into the final round of games.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the latest individual milestones, scorelines, and group standings.

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