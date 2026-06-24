How to watch Scotland vs Brazil in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Scotland vs Brazil on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Scotland vs Brazil WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes are incredibly high for this final Group C match in Miami. For Scotland, this is a moment of truth. After a vital opening win against Haiti was followed by a narrow loss to Morocco, their path to the knockout stage hangs in the balance. The Tartan Army knows that a positive result here would almost certainly see them through, but facing the tournament favorites is a monumental task.

Brazil enters this clash with a clear objective: win and secure the top spot in the group. After a wakeup call in their 1-1 draw with Morocco, the Seleção responded with a dominant 3-0 victory over Haiti. Now, Carlo Ancelotti‘s side is looking to make a statement and ensure a more favorable draw in the round of 32, creating a high-pressure finale for both nations.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Brazil‘s tournament trajectory shows a team finding its rhythm. The initial draw served as a warning, but their subsequent performance demonstrated their offensive firepower. In contrast, Scotland‘s journey has been a rollercoaster. They secured the necessary points against the group’s underdog but were unable to hold off a disciplined Moroccan side, placing immense pressure on this final fixture.

This match projects as a classic clash of styles: Brazil‘s fluid, possession-based attack against Scotland‘s compact, defensive block. Scotland’s deep-sitting defense, indicated by their high passes per defensive action (PPDA) average, aims to frustrate opponents and limit space. Brazil, however, boasts the fifth-most dangerous attack in the competition, averaging a high expected goals (xG) per shot, meaning they create quality chances and will relentlessly test Scotland‘s resolve.

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The motivations are crystal clear. For Brazil, topping the group is crucial to avoid a potential heavyweight clash in the next round. For Scotland, survival is the only goal. A draw would likely guarantee their advancement, and even a narrow defeat could see them progress as one of the best third-placed teams. This dynamic will dictate a cautious, disciplined approach from Scotland, while Brazil will be tasked with breaking them down.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History heavily favors the South American giants in this fixture. Brazil and Scotland have met four times in previous tournaments, with the Seleção remaining undefeated, securing three wins and one draw. Scotland has never managed to defeat Brazil in an official competitive match.

The last four tournament encounters tell a story of Brazilian dominance. Their most recent clash was a 2-1 Brazil victory in the 1998 group stage. Prior to that, Brazil won 1-0 in 1990 and 4-1 in 1982, with the only shared point coming from a 0-0 draw in 1974. A 2011 friendly also ended in a 2-0 win for Brazil.

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Statistically, the trends are stark. Brazil has an impressive record against European opposition, with 44 wins, 17 draws, and only 16 losses in 77 matches at the tournament. Conversely, Scotland has struggled against CONMEBOL teams, having never won a single match against South American opponents in the competition’s history (two draws, six losses).

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are managing key player availability heading into this decisive group stage finale.

For Scotland, the primary concern is the fitness of defender Kieran Tierney, who suffered a muscle injury against Morocco. His potential absence would be a significant blow to their defensive structure, likely forcing manager Steve Clarke to adjust his backline. Gannon-Doak is the probable replacement, having already featured in the tournament.

Brazil has mixed news on the injury front. Superstar Neymar is back in training and could make an appearance from the bench as he works his way back to full fitness. However, winger Raphinha has been ruled out with a thigh injury sustained against Haiti, opening the door for the young talent Rayan to earn his first start of the tournament.

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Scotland Projected XI (4-5-1): Gunn; Robertson, Hanley, Hendry, Hickey; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay, Christie, Gannon-Doak; Adams.

This lineup reflects a pragmatic and defensive approach. The five-man midfield, anchored by Scott McTominay, is designed to absorb pressure and disrupt Brazil’s rhythm, while John McGinn and Andy Robertson will be key outlets on the counter-attack.

Brazil Projected XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Santos, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paquetá, Guimarães; Vinícius, Cunha, Rayan.

Even with injuries, this is a formidable attacking force. Vinícius Júnior remains the primary threat from the wing, while Matheus Cunha will lead the line. The midfield trio of Casemiro, Paquetá, and Guimarães provides a perfect balance of defensive stability and creative passing to unlock the Scottish defense.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Scotland vs Brazil match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. You can also stream directly on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

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A subscription to Fubo gives you access to more than just the 2026 tournament. You can also watch other top soccer competitions, including the Premier League, LaLiga, and Serie A, through its network partners.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99. This single subscription provides comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament, from the group stage all the way to the final.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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