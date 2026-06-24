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World Cup Recap: Portugal Thrashes Uzbekistan While Canada Prepares for Group B Decider

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.

The final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage is officially underway, bringing intense drama and massive positioning battles across the brackets. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, hosts Dan Riccio and Will Lou review a crucial matchday that saw certain heavyweights finally explode while others left lingering questions.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday analysis.

The headline result came from a ruthless Portuguese side, who completely erased the memory of their opening-day struggles by dismantling Uzbekistan in a dominant 5-0 victory. In contrast, England endured a highly frustrating tactical stalemate, playing out a scoreless 0-0 draw against an organized Ghana squad, while Colombia and Croatia picked up vital wins to solidify their knockout aspirations.

The focus of the program then shifts heavily toward Canada’s massive upcoming showdown against Switzerland to determine the winner of Group B. The hosts analyze how Jesse Marsch’s squad can handle the pressure of this winner-take-first scenario, specifically diving into midfield solutions following Ismael Koné’s tournament-ending injury and what a fully fit Alphonso Davies brings to the lineup.

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The show wraps up with a comprehensive preview of the remaining tournament slate, including a highly anticipated Group C clash between Brazil and Scotland. The guys outline the exact qualification routes for Morocco and Mexico as the intense pressure of the group-stage finales completely takes over the tournament.

You can stream the entire daily breakdown right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to get fully prepared for the upcoming final round of group fixtures, tactical lineups, and early knockout-round projections.

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