How to watch Morocco vs Haiti in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Morocco vs Haiti on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Morocco vs Haiti WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Morocco enters the final matchday of Group C with a clear objective: secure a victory to challenge for the top spot. The African nation is riding a wave of momentum, currently unbeaten in their last six group stage games in the competition, a record for an African team. Their impressive performances, including a dominant win over Scotland and a hard-fought draw against Brazil, have positioned them as a formidable side with knockout stage ambitions.

For Haiti, the journey in the 2026 tournament ends here. After losses to Scotland and Brazil, they are officially eliminated and playing solely for pride. Having lost their last five games in the competition across all editions, the Caribbean side is desperate to avoid an unwanted record. The stakes are clear: Morocco needs a convincing win to control their destiny, while Haiti hopes to salvage a positive result and score their first goal before heading home.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two teams could not be more different. Morocco has been a standout, showcasing tactical discipline and attacking flair. Their 1-0 victory over Scotland was a model of control, where they completed a record 601 passes for an African team in a tournament match. Against Brazil, they went toe-to-toe with the giants, demonstrating they can compete at the highest level. In contrast, Haiti has struggled to find its footing, failing to score in either of its first two matches and looking vulnerable defensively.

The tactical clash will likely hinge on Morocco’s aggressive, high-tempo start. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has instructed his team to press relentlessly from the opening whistle, a strategy that produced a goal just 68 seconds into their match against Scotland and generated 12 shots in the first half against Brazil. This intense pressure will test a Haitian defense that has historically conceded multiple goals in tournament play. If Haiti falls behind early, they will be forced to open up, potentially leaving them exposed to Morocco‘s swift counter-attacks.

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Motivation is a defining factor in this fixture. For Morocco, a simple win may not be enough; with Brazil holding a goal-difference advantage, the Atlas Lions will be pushing for a multi-goal victory to leapfrog them into first place in Group C. Haiti, with nothing left to lose, will be playing for national pride. Their primary goal will be to score for the first time in the tournament and perhaps secure their first-ever point in this edition of the competition, which could make them a surprisingly resilient opponent.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match will mark a historic first, as Morocco and Haiti have never faced each other before, either in a competitive fixture or a friendly. This lack of shared history means both teams will be entering uncharted territory, relying on scouting and recent tournament form to prepare for the clash in Atlanta.

While there is no direct head-to-head record, we can look at their performances against teams from similar confederations. Morocco has faced a CONCACAF nation once before in this competition, defeating Canada 2-1 during the 2022 group stage. Conversely, this will be Haiti‘s first-ever match against an African opponent on the world’s biggest stage, presenting a novel challenge for their squad.

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Morocco comes into this game with a formidable unbeaten streak, having not lost within 90 minutes in their last 31 matches across all competitions. Their last defeat to a non-African team was a narrow 2-1 loss to Croatia in the 2022 third-place match. Haiti‘s historical data shows a tendency to concede, having let in three or more goals in four of their five all-time tournament matches. This trend, combined with Morocco‘s early-scoring habit, points toward a challenging evening for the Haitian backline.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers have nearly full squads to choose from, but with Haiti eliminated and Morocco eyeing the knockout round, tactical rotations are expected from both sides.

Morocco‘s manager, Mohamed Ouahbi, has no reported injury concerns and may use this opportunity to give key players a rest or avoid potential suspensions. Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could return to the starting lineup to provide stability, while Soufiane Talbi might get a chance in the attack. Issa Diop is the only player at risk of suspension if he receives a yellow card.

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Haiti‘s coach, Sébastien Migné, is likely to alter his formation to a 4-4-2 in an effort to generate more offense. Forwards Frantzdy Pierrot and Wilson Isidor are expected to start up front, with Deedson joining the midfield. Four Haitian players are currently carrying yellow cards and would miss their next match if booked, though this is less of a concern given their elimination.

Morocco Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Bono; Hakimi, Riad, Diop, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, Talbi; Saibari.

This lineup is built for control and creativity. Amrabat anchors the midfield, freeing up Brahim Diaz and Azzedine Ounahi to supply chances for Ismael Saibari, who has impressively scored in both of Morocco’s opening matches.

Haiti Projected XI (4-4-2):

Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Deedson, Bellegarde, Jacques, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot.

By shifting to two strikers, Haiti aims to pose a greater threat in the final third. The partnership of Isidor and Pierrot will be crucial if they hope to break their scoring drought, while the midfield four will face the tough task of containing Morocco’s dynamic attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Morocco vs Haiti match live on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including your computer, smartphone, tablet, and smart TV, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to this crucial Group C decider, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to every single game of the 2026 tournament. You can also stream other top soccer competitions, such as Liga MX and LaLiga, throughout the year.

A subscription to [Streaming Platform] costs $14.99 per month, providing an all-access pass to live sports and on-demand content. The platform offers excellent value for soccer fans looking for comprehensive coverage.

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SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV Schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.