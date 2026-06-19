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USMNT vs Australia LIVE Updates: Cameron Burgess own goal and Alex Freeman goal gives Mauricio Pochettino’s team an edge (2-0)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alex Freeman #16 of the United States celebrates scoring a goal.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesAlex Freeman #16 of the United States celebrates scoring a goal.

After imposing their scoring power against Paraguay, USMNT face Australia in their second match of the 2026 World Cup. Because both teams earned a victory in their first match, the winner would establish as the leader of Group D, making it a very important game. Nevertheless, the match is expected to be quite competitive, as Mauricio Pochettino’s offensive setup will clash against Tony Popovic’s defensive approach.

Without being one of the most favored teams, Australia managed to surprise everyone by defeating Türkiye in convincing fashion. Without their offensive side being the brightest, they imposed their powerful counterattack as their greatest strength. Nevertheless, their defensive side is the brightest, as the high press and numerous defenders suffocate opponents. Therefore, they could make the game difficult for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

USMNT have managed to become one of the most solid national teams on the offensive side. Alongside the scoring power of Folarin Balogun, Mauricio Pochettino relies on Max Tillman, and Weston McKennie as creative focal points. With this, they manage to be quite differential, dominating possession and being quite effective. Because of this, they are expected to be dominant, relying on the spaces behind Australia as a key axis.

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51'- Australia recover protagonism vs USMNT (2-0)

Following Australia's tactical adjustments, they have gained more presence on the field. By applying high pressure on the USMNT, they are getting closer to the box. However, they have yet to convert any chances.

46'- Australia make substitution (2-0)

Looking to revert the result, Australia have decided to take Cameron Burgess, Nishann Vellupillay and Mohamed Traore out. In their place, Conner Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda  and Jason Geria get in. 

Second half underway! (2-0)

USMNT vs Australia second half is underway.

HALF TIME! USMNT dominate Australia with an offensive approach

Throughout the match, USMNT have established as the more dominant team. With high pressure and ball possession, they have controlled the pace of the game and forced the opponent into mistakes. In fact, Cameron Burgess’s own goal and Alex Freeman’s goal both resulted from individual errors by the opponent. In addition, Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest dominated the wings, putting Folarin Balogun in the spotlight.

Australia started the first half well, creating serious scoring chances and applying high pressure. However, the USMNT imposed its style of play, pinning Australia back in its own penalty area. Unable to apply high pressure, Australia’s counterattacks were very limited. Furthermore, they have managed only one shot on goal, focusing almost exclusively on defense.

45+5' - Australia suffer against USMNT (2-0)

Australia are unable to recover from Cameron Burgess's own goal and Alex Freeman's goal. The USMNT presses them high up the field, pinning them back in their own half. Without control of the midfield, they are far from tying the game.

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43- GOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR ALEX FREEMAN FOR USMNT (2-0)

After a long distance shoot from Sergiño Dest, the ball falls in to Australia's defense. However, Alex Freeman intercepts  ball and scores a goal. The referee ruled it out, but the VAR gave the goal to USMNT. 

41' - head-to-head collision pauses the game (1-0)

After a head-to-head collision between Alex Freeman of the USMNT and Paul Okon-Engstler of Australia, the game is stopped. The medical team attends to both players, who appear to be fine, and the game resumes.

38' - USMNT shine through the wings (1-0)

USMNT continue to dominate down the wings. Throughout the first half, Folarin Balogun, Sergiño Dest, and Antonee Robinson have been making runs down the wings. This has allowed them to create openings in Australia’s defense, creating serious chances to score a second goal.

33'- Alessandro Circati receives a yellow card (1-0)

After a harsh foul on a USMNT star, Australia's Alessandro Circati receives yellow card. 

33'- USMNT press high Australia, controlling the counterattacks (1-0)

After the water break, USMNT have managed to keep up the pressure on Australia. As a result, they've been able to limit their opponents' counterattacks, bringing them closer to a second goal.

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28' - Game resumed after hydration break (1-0)

After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between USMNT and Australia.

23' - Leckie and Velupillay near Australia's first goal (1-0)

After a great cross from Mathew Leckie, Nishan Velupillay gets on USMNT defender, nearing the first goal of Australia. However, he did not fully reach the ball. 

21'- Australia can't get out of their own half, pushing the tie further away (1-0)

Although they've remained quite competitive, Australia can't seem to get out of its own half. USMNT maintain total control of the ball, forcing them to defend constantly and leaving them with no chance to tie the game.

16' - Australia's Jordan Boss receives a yellow card

After a harsh foul, the referee has decided to give Australia's Jordan Boss a yellow card.

16' – USMNT dominate Australia (1-0)

So far, Australia have remained quite competitive, focusing on defense and counterattacks. However, USMNT are shining with their style of play, making it the dominant team on the field. Furthermore, they are closing in on their second goal, giving their opponent few opportunities.

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11'- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL OF CAMERON BURGESS (OWN GOAL) (1-0)

After a great pass from Freeman, Folarin Balogun receives the ball, and runs past the defenders. Looking for an inside pass, the ball falls on Australia's Cameron Burgess, who scores an own goal.

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10' – USMNT control ball progression, but Australia’s defense shine (0-0)

USMNT have demonstrated their playing philosophy: An offensive style based on possession. Despite this, they are unable to be effective with the ball, as Australia’s defense presses high and as a unit. However, the individual talents of Pochettino’s team could make the difference.

5' - Australia's high press do not let USMNT team shine (0-0)

As expected, Australia are keeping the pressure on the USMNT. As a result, they have managed to stay competitive in the game, creating scoring chances and thwarting dangerous attacks by Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

The match has kicked off

USMNT vs Australia 2026 World Cup clash is already underway at Seattle Stadium.

What is the USMNT’s current FIFA world ranking?

Under Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT have established as one of the top national teams in CONCACAF. By investing in young players, they have built a program that has allowed them to make a splash at the 2026 World Cup. As a result, they have even climbed in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings.

The USMNT entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup ranked 17th in the world according to the latest FIFA rankings. The ranking places the United States among the stronger nations in the competition, though still outside the elite group of traditional title contenders. Within Group D, the Americans are viewed as the highest-ranked side. Turkiye follows at 23rd, Australia at 27th, and Paraguay at 40th.

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Christian Pulisic surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup assist rate

Despite being ruled out of the game due to injury, Christian Pulisic has already made a huge impact at the 2026 World Cup. In the match against Paraguay, he recorded an assist and was one of the team’s key offensive threats. As a result, he has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s total number of assists across the six World Cups in which Ronaldo has participated.

Pulisic already has three assists in just five games and 360 minutes in the World Cup. While Cristiano Ronaldo is a true soccer legend, he has only two assists in 22 games and 1,860 minutes in the tournament. With this, the USMNT star is in top form to further widen the gap with the veteran forward.

Christian Pulisic set to tie Landon Donovan’s World Cup record

Throughout his sporting career, Landon Donovan established as one of the most important players. With 57 goals for the national team, he leads the all-time scoring chart alongside Clint Dempsey. Nevertheless, Donovan remains the USMNT player with the most goal contributions, with 5. With this in mind, Christian Pulisic is close to equaling this record.

After his assist against Paraguay, Pulisic already equaled Dempsey with 4 goal contributions in the history of the tournament. Therefore, he could equal or even surpass Donovan, writing his name into USMNT history amid the numerous criticisms he receives.

Australia also announce starting lineup

Looking to secure a second victory in the 2026 World Cup, Australia have decided to make very few changes to their lineup. Head coach Tony Popovic has opted for Nishan Velupillay and Mathew Leckie as wingers or second strikers to bolster the team’s counterattacks. However, Mohamed Touré remains the star striker.

Australia will play as follows: Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Jordan Bos; Mathew Leckie, Nishan Velupillay; Mohamed Toure.

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Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for the USMNT against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

Christian Pulisic remained one of the USMNT’s main stars. Despite not scoring, he provided an assist and was key to opening spaces for his teammates in attack. Despite this, he will not even be on the bench for the match against Australia at the 2026 World Cup. Far from being for tactical reasons, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has a compelling reason.

After the match against Paraguay, Pulisic suffered a left calf injury, which forced him off at halftime. Having quality alternatives on the bench, the head coach decided not to risk his physical condition, relying on Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun as the central focal points of the attack. With this, they hope to have him available for the third match, against Türkiye, as Pochettino stated.

USMNT announce starting lineup

Head of today’s game, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has decided to make some changes in the lineup. Due to Christian Pulisic’s absence, he has decided to bet on Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi as attacking duo. Therefore, Sergiño Dest and Alex Freeman will play as wing-backs, chasing defensive solidity and offensive prowess. Finally, Malik Tillman will remain as the creative focal point.

USMNT will lineup as follows: Matt Freese; Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Alex Freeman; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie; Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

USMNT vs Australia is set to start at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

You can watch 2026 World Cup game live on Fubo here.

How USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

After securing an impressive victory over Paraguay, USMNT have established as one of the favorites to advance to the knockout stages. However, today’s game will determine who tops Group B, so a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect the standings.

  • What happens if the USMNT win?

A victory would be the ideal outcome for the United States. Three points against Australia would guarantee qualification for the knockout stage. Australia would remain on three with only one group match remaining.

  • What happens if the USMNT draw with Australia?

A draw would leave the group finely balanced heading into the final round of fixtures. Both teams would move to four points, with the USMNT likely remaining ahead due to its superior goal difference.

What happens if the USMNT lose?

Defeat would dramatically change the picture, as Australia would move to six points and take a commanding grip on first place in Group D. The USMNT would lose control of the race for first place and would likely be battling for second or even third, depending on other results.

USMNT face Australia in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between USMNT and Australia in the 2026 World Cup at Seattle Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for the USMNT against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

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