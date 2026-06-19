USMNT vs Australia LIVE Updates: Cameron Burgess own goal and Alex Freeman goal gives Mauricio Pochettino’s team an edge (2-0)

After imposing their scoring power against Paraguay, USMNT face Australia in their second match of the 2026 World Cup. Because both teams earned a victory in their first match, the winner would establish as the leader of Group D, making it a very important game. Nevertheless, the match is expected to be quite competitive, as Mauricio Pochettino’s offensive setup will clash against Tony Popovic’s defensive approach.

Without being one of the most favored teams, Australia managed to surprise everyone by defeating Türkiye in convincing fashion. Without their offensive side being the brightest, they imposed their powerful counterattack as their greatest strength. Nevertheless, their defensive side is the brightest, as the high press and numerous defenders suffocate opponents. Therefore, they could make the game difficult for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

USMNT have managed to become one of the most solid national teams on the offensive side. Alongside the scoring power of Folarin Balogun, Mauricio Pochettino relies on Max Tillman, and Weston McKennie as creative focal points. With this, they manage to be quite differential, dominating possession and being quite effective. Because of this, they are expected to be dominant, relying on the spaces behind Australia as a key axis.