Christian Pulisic’s injury return timeline becomes clearer ahead of 2026 World Cup Group D final showdown vs Turkey

Christian Pulisic’s situation has become one of the biggest talking points around the United States after the captain missed the historic victory over Australia. While the USMNT secured its place in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, questions remain over how Mauricio Pochettino will manage his star player ahead of the final Group D clash against Turkiye.

The United States entered the final group match with the pressure removed after a perfect start to the tournament. Back-to-back wins over Paraguay and Australia secured first place in Group D, giving the national team valuable flexibility before the knockout rounds.

The Americans had already completed the most important part of their group-stage mission after defeating Australia 2-0 in Seattle. Hours later, Paraguay’s 1-0 victory over Turkiye officially confirmed that the United States could not be overtaken at the top of the group.

The result meant that the final match against Turkiye would no longer decide qualification or first place. Thanks to FIFA’s new head-to-head tiebreaker system, the USMNT holds the advantage over both Australia and Paraguay regardless of what happens on the final matchday.

Pulisic’s status ahead of Turkey clash comes to light

The biggest question now revolves around Pulisic’s involvement. The forward suffered a calf injury during the opening match against Paraguay and was unable to recover in time for the 2-0 win over Australia. However, reports suggest that Pulisic is expected to be fit enough to face Turkiye, although his participation is far from guaranteed.

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With the USMNT already locked into first place, playing the captain could create an unnecessary risk before the knockout stage. Journalist Ben Jacobs explained the situation to talkSPORT and revealed why Pochettino may decide to protect his most important attacking player. “I think he’ll be back for Turkiye, but the only caveat is now the game means nothing because they’ve already won the group.”

Jacobs added that the injury itself is not considered serious: “It’s just a kick to the back of the calf. But now that game doesn’t mean that much. Maybe it’d be more prudent for Mauricio Pochettino to wait to rest him and then bring him back for that Round of 32 game.” The decision will likely depend on Pochettino’s evaluation of Pulisic’s fitness and how much match sharpness the coaching staff believes he needs.

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Pochettino has freedom to rotate the squad

The victory over Australia gave the USMNT something it rarely experiences at a World Cup: the ability to approach the final group match without fear. Several important players are carrying yellow cards, including Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun, and Chris Richards. Another booking against Turkey could create suspension problems for the knockout round.

Alex Freeman #16 of the United States celebrates scoring a goal.

With first place already secured, Pochettino now has the option to rest key players and avoid unnecessary injuries or suspensions. Pulisic’s situation fits perfectly into that strategy, as the team can prioritize having him fully ready for the more important matches ahead.

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The USMNT’s depth was already proven against Australia. Without Pulisic, Pochettino changed his approach and started Balogun alongside Ricardo Pepi, creating a more aggressive attacking setup. The adjustment worked immediately, with Balogun helping create the opening goal before Alex Freeman scored a historic World Cup goal to complete the 2-0 victory.