How Ecuador’s win, draw, or loss vs Curacao could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

The second round of matches at the 2026 World Cup in Group E could go a long way toward determining which teams advance to the next round, with Ecuador facing a crucial match against Curacao.

Ecuador opened the group with a loss to Ivory Coast, which left them with plenty to recover because that was their main rival for qualification. Curacao also had a difficult debut, falling heavily to Germany and leaving them with a much worse goal difference.

Germany are first in the group with 6 points and a +7 goal difference after beating Ivory Coast 2-1. Ivory Coast are second with 3 points and a goal difference of 0, while Ecuador sit third with 0 points and a -1 goal difference. Curacao are last with 0 points and a -6 goal difference.

How Ecuador’s win vs Curacao impacts the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

If Ecuador beat Curacao, they would move into the race for the top two spots. A win would bring them level with Ivory Coast on points and leave the group wide open. However, they would lose a direct tie with Ivory Coast because the head-to-head result is the first tiebreaker.

Germany won their match earlier today (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

How Ecuador’s draw vs Curacao impacts the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

If Ecuador draw with Curacao, they would stay on 1 point and would need a win in their final match to have any realistic chance of advancing. That result would still leave them behind Ivory Coast and Germany, while Curacao would also remain alive with 1 point of their own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Ecuador vs Curacao LIVE Updates: 2026 World Cup minute-by-minute coverage

How Ecuador’s loss vs Curacao impacts the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

A loss to Curacao would eliminate Ecuador before the final matchday. Curacao would move level with Ivory Coast on points, and everything would be decided in the final match between those teams, where goal difference could become a factor if the match ends in a draw.