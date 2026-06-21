Why isn’t Ronald Araujo playing for Uruguay against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup?

The absence of Barcelona star Ronald Araujo from Uruguay’s backline remains a central talking point as La Celeste prepares to battle Cape Verde on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup group phase.

Widely considered the defensive anchor of Marcelo Bielsa’s tactical blueprint, the elite centre-back has been entirely omitted from the squad. The official cause behind his sudden absence is a painful calf muscle tear that has severely limited his mobility.

The physical setback occurred during one of Uruguay‘s final full-contact training sessions right before the tournament commenced. Despite traveling to Spain to meet with specialist medical consultants and maximize his clinical recovery timeline, Araujo has not yet progressed to on-field training.

To shield the 27-year-old from aggregate muscle damage, the coaching staff opted to sideline him completely for the opening phase of the tournament.

When is Ronald Araujo expected to return?

Uruguay’s medical camp remains hopeful that extensive physical therapy will allow the center-back to hit the pitch for their blockbuster Group H finale against Spain on June 26.

The decision to hold Araújo out of today’s clash in Miami represents a highly calculated risk by the Uruguayan Football Association. Managing player longevity is vital, especially with Group H turning into a major dogfight after initial matchday stalemates.

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With the Barcelona defender unavailable for selection, Bielsa has leaned on a revamped defensive partnership consisting of Club America’s Sebastian Caceres and Napoli’s Mathias Olivera in the heart of the box. Guillermo Varela fills the vacancy on the right side of the defensive block.